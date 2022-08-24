Abortion-rights groups sue to protect ability to help pregnant Texans seek legal abortions in other states

Read full article on original website
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
"Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our...
New Texas 'Trigger Law' will increase penalties for abortion providers
Beginning Thursday, a new Texas statute — known as the Trigger Law — will increase penalties for abortion providers. Some say it'll intensely reduce the likelihood for a woman being able to get an abortion in the state. Doctors can face up to life in prison and be...
Former mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit
"Former Edinburg mayor acquitted of illegal voting years after high-profile arrest by state’s election fraud unit" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up...
'Conceptual agreement' reached in Ohio teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district might be heading back to the classrooms after a tentative agreement was reached early Thursday morning that could end a strike. On Twitter, the Columbus Education Association confirmed that the Columbus City Schools district and union members had reached a...
Faces of Fort Hood: Keri Betley
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is more than just the men and women in uniform serving, it’s a community of families. Keri Betley is a military spouse and music teacher at Ira Cross Jr. Elementary School in Killeen. ”It is the proudest and hardest thing I’ve ever...
Open Conversation: Back to School Mental Health
CENTRAL TEXAS — Students have been heading back to school across the state, but with changes to COVID-19 and routine, a lot of kids struggle with heading back to class. "A change in general routine is generally the hardest thing for kids when they are going back to school," said Katie Chadwell, adolescent therapist.
New local non-profit hosting event, helping trauma survivors
BRYAN, Texas — The trailer is helping keep together the items needed for a new local non-profit making it’s way to the Brazos Valley. It is filled with clothing racks, totes, boxes, and more. The Different Day Foundation is hosting a meet and greet at the Stella Hotel...
Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
Hot And Humid Weather Sticking Around
ENTER DATELINE — Hot and humid weather will rule the rest of this week on into the weekend. There is a slight chance for a pop up storm here and there, but anything is expected to remain isolated. Highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. However, it will feel like it is closer to 100° since the humidity has returned to Central Texas.
