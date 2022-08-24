The Alabama Crimson Tide has signed Head Coach Nick Saban to an eight-year raise and extension worth a reported $93.6 million. This deal once again makes him the highest-paid college football coach and keeps him with the program through the year 2030. When the deal is averaged out he will make $11.2 million a year over the course of ten years. Saban is largely considered the best college football head coach currently and perhaps even all time. This deal came shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs signed Head Coach Kirby Smart to a new deal.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO