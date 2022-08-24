Good Samaritan climbs down 300 feet to rescue missing elderly man who drove off Bay Area cliff: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is grateful for a good Samaritan who found a missing elderly man who drove off a Peninsula cliff and tumbled hundreds of feet down from the roadway Monday night.

The victim was driving a white Land Rover in the La Honda area and ended up 300 feet down the hill where he spent the night in the cold.

Jaw-dropping video captured the moment a CHP chopper crew rescued a man near Daly City's Mussel Rock Beach but reaching him wasn't easy.

He wasn't found until Tuesday morning when that good Samaritan, a man in his 70s, spotted the victim's vehicle and that's when CHP says he did something remarkable.

"He went back to the scene and tied a rope to his trucks and climbs down the hill to try and assist the man who tried to climb down the hill," says Art Montiel, Public Information Officer for the CHP Redwood City office.

Fortunately CHP, deputies and fire crews arrived soon after around 11:30 a.m. to complete the rescue.

While CHP doesn't recommend climbing down the side of a cliff, they are grateful for the good Samaritan's quick thinking.

"We appreciate it whenever the public calls in," said Officer Montiel.

The driver of the white Land Rover is now recovering from various head wounds at Stanford Hospital. He's expected to be okay.