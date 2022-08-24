ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Together we can do anything’: Demings secures Democratic nomination to face off against Rubio

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfGUf_0hShJ7PA00
U.S. Rep. Val Demings spoke at the Florida Democratic Party’s annual leadership conference in mid-July. Credit: FL Democratic Party.

With more than 1 million ballots cast so far Tuesday evening in Florida’s primary election, U.S. Rep. Val Demings has secured the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat and will continue her campaign to unseat Republican Marco Rubio in November.

The Orlando Democrat and law enforcement veteran had received more than 85 percent of votes early in the evening in the primary election, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

If elected as Florida’s next senator, Demings would hit a major milestone of becoming the second Florida woman in the U.S. Senate after some 40 years.

In Orlando, Demings held a primary election event Tuesday night where she celebrated her win and stressed the importance of boosting public education, gun reform in America and ensuring “a woman’s right to choose.”

Demings also thanked her campaign staff and gave a passionate speech about coming from humble beginnings to becoming the Democratic nominee.

“I stand before you tonight as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate,” Demings said. “I stand before you tonight believing in the promise of America. We are not looking behind us, tonight we come looking forward.”

She said: “Together, I really do believe this daughter of a maid and a janitor, who’s not supposed to be standing here tonight, but I really do believe that together we can do anything. …and with your help, I will be elected as the next United States senator to represent the great state, my home state of Florida. God bless you all.”

A former Orlando police chief and officer, Demings was the only woman in the Democratic primary race among three males. She had managed to raise the most money for her campaign, according to campaign finance records from the Federal Election Commission.

The other Democratic candidates were William J. Sanchez, Brian Rush, and Ricardo De La Fuente. Both Sanchez and Rush are lawyers, according to their respective campaign websites.

Demings had been in the spotlight for her numerous campaign ads blasting Rubio on various issues, such as his missed roll call votes and his negative political views women’s reproductive rights.

Demings had tweeted several times throughout primary election day, thanking poll workers and encouraging Florida voters to cast their ballots. “Happy Election Day, Florida! We are making history today,” Demings said Tuesday afternoon via Twitter.

She added: “Our democracy is on the ballot, and Florida deserves a Senator who will fight for your rights instead of staying home and bowing to special interests.”

Although Rubio has spent money on ads that tout his law enforcement support, Demings has a strong background in law enforcement.

According to her campaign website, Demings is a former social worker and served 27 years in various positions within law enforcement, including as a police officer in Orlando. In fact, she was first female police chief in Orlando.

Demings will face a competitive battle against Rubio, who has managed to gain endorsements from at least 55 sheriffs across the state.

The Rubio campaign put out a press statement acknowledging Demings’ primary victory. However, the statement also bashed Demings and lauded Rubio’s accomplishments.

Rubio was unopposed in the primary. So now, Floridians know that Demings and Rubio will be the candidates competing up through the Nov. 8 general election.

Comments / 30

poeticjourney
2d ago

Just a reminder here since we all know someone in Florida who rely on Medicare and think Rubio cares about its citizens. Rubio voted against the Protecting Medicare and Americans from Sequester Cuts Act (S.610).

Reply
7
Rickey McClung
2d ago

Rubio is DONE,..... Ronnie is DONE,...... Moody is DONE....... VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵💯 REPUBLICANS WITH A BRAIN VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵💯

Reply(14)
16
guest
1d ago

she means she'll do nothing while someone else does the work like biden in the White House, someone else is peesident!!!, he admitted that!!!

Reply
3
