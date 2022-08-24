ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Deputies continue search for suspect in 2020 murder of Okeechobee man

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
Deputies continue to search for a suspect, or suspects, responsible for the murder of an Okeechobee County man that occurred over two years ago.

The Okeechobee County sheriff's office said Jesus (Chui) Torres was murdered on January 31, 2020, in the front yard of his home in Playland Park.

The killer is described as a young, tall, skinny Black man. He was accompanied by two tall, skinny Hispanic men at the time of the incident.

They were seen in a dark gray Dodge Charger with tinted windows, officials said.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective LaFlam at 833-763-3117, ext. 5023 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

wqcs.org

Four Jailed for a String of Auto Burglaries Throughout the Treasure Coast, Fifth Suspect at Large

Indian River County - Tuesday August 23, 2020: Deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sebastian Police Officers, along with their canine units, gave chase and caught four men early Monday morning who are accused of involvement in a string of auto burglaries across the Treasure Coast in recent weeks. A fifth suspect remains at large.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 21

Zachariah Ronan Campion, 30, of the 1500 block of 19th Place, Vero Beach; Status: Released Sunday on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): felony battery domestic violence by strangulation. Arrest and booking reports are compiled through information provided by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Note – those listed above may have been arrested on listed charges at an earlier date and booked into the county jail on this date.
VERO BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

The Docket – Bad Luck for Lottery Ticket Thief

(WEST PALM BEACH, FLA) — A Florida man stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets from a Stuart gas station and ran from the business. After a police pursuit he was nabbed and his girlfriend was found hiding in a porta potty. Plus, after raiding his Palm Beach Home it’s the FBI vs Donald Trump. And a postal worker is ripped to shreds by five dogs after her mail truck broke down.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

