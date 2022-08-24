ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 jersey to finally be retired by the Washington Commanders

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ix8ss_0hShIXzM00

There’s only been three players in the history of the Washington Commanders who have had their jersey retired. All-time great Sonny Jurgensen will be the fourth once Week 18 against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys comes calling .

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field. Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories. He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold.”

Washington commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder said in a statement, via the team’s official website

To say that this has been a long time coming would be an understatement. Sonny Jurgensen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame all the way back in 1983. Despite this, the Commanders’ organization had pushed back against honoring him. That has now changed. He becomes the fourth member of the franchise to have his jersey retired, joining a list that includes Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell and Sean Taylor.

Related: Washington Commanders standing in Sportsnaut’s most-recent NFL power rankings

Sonny Jurgensen gets long-deserved honor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iF96N_0hShIXzM00
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

An original fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jurgensen was traded to Washington ahead of the 1964 season. He spent the final 11 seasons of his career with the organization, earning four Pro Bowl appearances in the process.

A star at Duke during his college days, Jurgensen led the NFL in completions four times, pass attempts three times and passing yards five times. Back in 1967 with Washington, he threw a league-high 31 touchdowns. It’s the last time a Washington quarterback threw 30 touchdowns or more in a single season.

  • Sonny Jurgensen career stats: 57% completion, 32,224 yards, 255 TD, 189 INT

Despite his personal success, Washington did not post a winning record with Jurgensen at the helm until 1969 when the legendary Vince Lombardi made his way to the nation’s capital. Even then, he remains a franchise icon.

Following his retirement, Jurgensen served as Washington’s analyst on the radio from 1981-2019. He’s been a member of the organization for well over a half-century, and is pleased to finally get the call on his 88th birthday.

“I am very humbled by this recognition, it is an honor of a lifetime to have my jersey retired with a franchise I spent 55 years of my life with,” Sonny Jurgensen said in a statement. “Thank you to Dan and Tanya for this honor and for supporting me and my family during our time in Washington. From hanging up my cleats to hanging up my clipboard and headset a few decades later, my time spent in Washington meant the world to me.”

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Lombardi
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

The Cowboys Have Set NFL Financial History

On the field, the Dallas Cowboys haven’t found much success. Over the last decade, they have won only two playoff games and have gone through four 8-8 seasons. More importantly, they haven’t reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995 when they won Super Bowl XXX. Last season, the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Jersey#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Burgundy Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

72K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy