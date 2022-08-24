DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: An area of low pressure will bring the chance of scattered on and off showers through the day today. At this point, it looks like the heaviest of the showers will be along the International Border. With winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH that will keep us cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the 60s by the lake with the 70s further inland. Tonight, showers begin to wrap up as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO