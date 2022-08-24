ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermantown, MN

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Chisholm, Superior, Duluth

CHISHOLM, MN -- The Kiwanis $15k Raffle is just around the corner and the stakes are high. Winners have the chance to take home some big prizes. On Sept. 7, Valentini’s Supper Club on Lake Street will announce the winners of the raffle. Tickets are $100 each and are...
CHISHOLM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum

SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to host ‘Unity in Our Community’ welcome back event

DULUTH, MN -- The Duluth School District is hosting a “Unity in Our Community” event to welcome students back from summer break. While most students don’t have to hit the books until Tuesday, September 6, the district is holding their event on Monday, August 29 at Bayfront Festival Park.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show

How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Second half push lifts Superior past Hibbing in season opener

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The Superior boys soccer team opened their season with a big 4-1 win over Hibbing on Thursday night. The Bluejackets took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Spartans responded early in the second half. Senior midfielder Darrel James buried a pair of goals to put Superior on top, and ultimately seal the win.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes

Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northland authorities trying to curb increase in drunk drivers

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Police Department and other Northlanders are working to prevent more and more people from getting behind the wheel when they’ve had one too many. “I felt that I was okay to drive,” is a phrase Officer Todd Simmons with DPD said...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Racial bias audit for Duluth Police Department

BIPOC (black indigenous people of color) community organizers created a petition two years ago to conduct a racial bias audit. The petition received over three thousand signatures. The Crime and Justice Institute will be conducting the racial bias audit, but will evaluate more than racial bias. Jamey Sharp, a team...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Chance for rain today, sunshine returns to close the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: An area of low pressure will bring the chance of scattered on and off showers through the day today. At this point, it looks like the heaviest of the showers will be along the International Border. With winds out of the east between 5-10 MPH that will keep us cooler by the lake. Temperatures climb into the 60s by the lake with the 70s further inland. Tonight, showers begin to wrap up as temperatures fall back into the 50s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Volleyball is back in the Northland!

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - High School volleyball is back in the Northland as two local teams hit the court for a showdown!. The Hermantown Hawks travelled to Duluth Marshall to take on the Hilltoppers winning in dominating fashion with a clean 3-0 sweep!. While in Proctor, the Rails...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Bus driver blew 0.257 while driving 35 boys up to YMCA camp

CARLTON, Minn. -- A Cannon Falls man has been charged with DWI after investigators say that he drove a bus carrying 35 boys, all between the ages of 11 and 14, while drunk on Fireball whisky.The incident happened Sunday morning. Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol say that someone flagged a charter bus veering from shoulder to shoulder on Interstate 35.The bus was transporting the kids from a YMCA group to a Y camp in northern Minnesota, investigators say. Troopers observed the bus drive across a lane of traffic and into the shoulder, and tried to pull the bus over...
CANNON FALLS, MN

