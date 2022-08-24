ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Tennessee football’s five biggest concerns for 2022

Fall camp is over, and excitement is in the air surrounding Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach of Tennessee football. However, you can’t let the excitement cloud certain undeniable facts. The Vols were 7-6 last year, just barely over .500, and they entered the offseason with plenty of issues they needed to address.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'

Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play

For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Name suggestion for South Carolina's rooster mascot goes viral

The South Carolina Gamecocks are planning to rename their live rooster mascot, according to The (Columbia) State. The mascot formerly known as Sir Big Spur will reportedly get a new name due to a dispute between the original owners of the rooster and the new owners over the comb on top of his head. While the previous owners clipped the bright-red crest atop the rooster's head to make it look more like the logo on the team's helmet, the new owners plan to leave it as is, citing the health of the bird as the reason. That difference, along with the change of ownership, mean a new moniker is on the way.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Josh Heupel
wvlt.tv

Blount County powers Maryville and Alcoa open Week-2 with wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the high school football season kicked off with a pair of Blount County powers taking the field. AT Powell, it was the 6-A Maryville red Rebels squaring up against the defending Class-5A champion Panthers. Powell was minus starting quarterback Jordyn Potts, who’s nursing an AC joint sprain. The Rebels had all their weapons including talented RB and player of the game Noah Vaughn. Maryville races out to 2-0 on the season with a 38-13 win over the now 0-2 Panthers.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT ranks as most LGBTQIA+ unfriendly university in national survey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee just welcomed a record-breaking number of students to campus. It was also ranked the most unfriendly university to LGBTQIA+ students in the country by The Princeton Review. Since 1992, The Princeton Review has been an authoritative source of information that helps college...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CHI Memorial Named Best Regional Hospital For Eighth Straight Year

For the eighth straight year, CHI Memorial has once again been named a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. On the list of Best Hospitals in Tennessee, CHI Memorial is tied for number four with University of Tennessee Medical Center and Parkwood Medical Center in Knoxville. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is ranked number one in the state.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

New Law Not Being Enforced in Knoxville is Receiving Mixed Reactions

A new law, which went into effect a few weeks ago, makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge or under an overpass and the enforcement of the law is receiving mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments say...
KNOXVILLE, TN
