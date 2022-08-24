Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Greg Norman shares meme that Tour copied LIV, but Jordan Spieth sees 'a lot of differences'
ATLANTA – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to the sweeping changes that were announced by the PGA Tour that ensures top players will be well-compensated and competing against each other more often. Norman shared the viral meme in which Monahan fictitiously said...
BBC
Rory McIlroy says players considering LIV switch must be 'completely informed'
Rory McIlroy says golfers considering leaving the PGA Tour in order to join LIV Golf must be "completely informed" over what they are leaving behind. The Tour announced on Wednesday that it is increasing prize money at 12 events to match those of the breakaway league. There has been continued...
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy, Cam Smith make the most of what could have been an awkward pairing at East Lake
ATLANTA — Two days after Cameron Smith won the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, he fielded a call from Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished third behind Smith at the Old Course, had watched him being quizzed by a reporter in his victorious press conference about whether the Australian would join LIV Golf at the end of the PGA Tour season.
Golf Digest
Even players who have won the FedEx Cup say the playoffs probably need some tweaking
ATLANTA — It’s not quite there yet. That’s the consensus from the players at East Lake who are taking part in the fourth year of the Tour Championship’s staggered-start format. In 2019, the PGA Tour introduced a handicapping system to structure the leaderboard for the 30...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy meets Shooter McGavin at Tour Championship on PGA Tour
Some golfers transcend the sport. They make you weak at the knees when you walk past them. Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and of course, Shooter McGavin are all prime examples. Two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy was in the presence of greatness at the Tour Championship yesterday as he got to meet Happy Gilmore's old nemesis.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy announce new team golf league in partnership with PGA Tour
A new team element is coming to the PGA Tour—it just won't take place on an actual golf course. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports announced on Wednesday the creation of TGL, a tech-infused team golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. According to a press release, the league will feature primetime matches from a custom-built venue beginning in January 2024.
Scottie Scheffler's lead grows, Rory McIlroy's weird day and a pair of 64s among Thursday takeaways at the Tour Championship
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler started with a two-stroke lead in the staggered-start leaderboard at the Tour Championship. By day’s end, it had more than doubled to five strokes over Xander Schauffele. Scheffler birdied the final three holes to shoot 5-under 65 at East Lake Golf Club and improved...
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Top PGA Tour players to commit to 20-event big money slate
ATLANTA (AP) — The PGA Tour made its boldest response yet to the rival Saudi-funded league Wednesday with a plan for the best players to commit to a 20-tournament schedule in which they will compete against one another up to 17 times for average purses of $20 million. The tour also is doubling the bonus pool of its Player Impact Program to $100 million spread across 20 players, and it’s changing the criteria so it’s geared more toward media exposure. Players starting out their careers will get $500,000 at the start of the year that will count against their earnings until the number is surpassed. “This isn’t some sort of renegade group trying to take some sort of power grab of the PGA Tour,” said Rory McIlroy, a player-director on the tour board. “This is, ‘OK, how can we make this tour better for everyone that’s going to play on it now and everyone that’s going to play on the PGA Tour going forward.’”
Golf Digest
Why Cameron Young (and a few other winless players this year) just got a nice early Christmas present
The PGA Tour's annual Tournament of Champions is no longer just for champions. In a Tuesday press release touting an extension of the event's title sponsor, Sentry, through 2035, this little nugget about the annual tour stop at Kapalua was also revealed:. "The Sentry Tournament of Champions field includes all...
Golf Digest
2022 Tour Championship tee times: Thursday's first-round pairings
It’s here. After a tumultuous season that featured Scottie Scheffler’s ascendance, a younger generation making its mark and just a bit of chaos stemming from LIV Golf’s emergence, the 2021-22 PGA Tour season concludes this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Tour Championship format: Starting strokes, handicaps and cut rules
The 2022 Tour Championship format has been announced for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that will use a handicap system. The Tour Championship field is comprised of 30 players (29 now that Will Zalatoris has withdrawn), competing over 72 holes.
CBS Sports
2022 Tour Championship odds, field: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks from model that's called 8 majors
The 2022 Tour Championship will provide golf fans with some star-studded pairings on Thursday. Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, will play alongside defending FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay when the Tour Championship 2022 gets underway from East Lake Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 25. The first tee times come at 11:45 a.m. ET. Scheffler will begin the 2022 Tour Championship at 10 under par, while Patrick Cantlay, who secured his eighth career victory last week at the BMW Championship, will begin this week's event two shots off the lead. This is the fourth year of the Tour Championship's staggered start format.
Golf Digest
Uncertainty over Presidents Cup roster leaves International captain Trevor Immelman preparing for anything
ATLANTA — Trevor Immelman has been working the phones for months trying to learn the latest happenings with LIV Golf. It’s not that the captain of the International Presidents Cup team cares about the success or failure of the Saudi-backed circuit, but rather what any defections mean for his roster as he prepares for next month’s match at Quail Hollow.
Golf Digest
How to turn up the drama at the Presidents Cup
Almost from its inception in 1994, the Presidents Cup has strained to find relevance. Modeled as a familiar multi-day, United States-versus-World team match-play event, it could not compete with the historic importance or intensity of the Ryder Cup, particularly because a series of European wins in the mid-1980s altered the complexion of a clash that began in 1927. American players have sometimes found the feelings of patriotic fervor and apprehension that come naturally in the Ryder Cup difficult to summon in the Presidents Cup. Lanny Wadkins famously wondered why his team had to fly “halfway around the world to Australia to play against a bunch of guys from Orlando,” referring to the number of foreign-born professionals who had taken up residence at Florida clubs. For all their individual talent, the International teams often struggle to find unity among players who might hail from as many as five continents. The lack of cohesiveness has contributed to the dominance of U.S. teams that have compiled a suffocating 11-1-1 record overall and a 73-39-21 record in foursomes, the alternate-shot format where chemistry is critical.
Golf Digest
Inside the PGA Tour's new program that guarantees all exempt players will make a minimum of $500K
ATLANTA — Much of the talk surrounding the PGA Tour in recent months has focused on figuring out ways top players can be compensated well enough to want to stick around and not be lured away by LIV Golf. But on Wednesday, tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced a new financial incentive program geared not just for the tour’s biggest stars, but all its members.
Golf Digest
How to cut down on your three-putts
How often do you get really upset for two-putting a hole? Probably not often, but cough up three shots on the green and you’re liable to lose your mind. A three-putt stays with you, and too many of them will be a real round-wrecker. Consider: The average PGA Tour player three-putts just once every 36 holes. That might be asking a lot of an amateur, but think how many strokes you’d save if you three-putted only once or twice every 18 holes.
