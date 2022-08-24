ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillary Clinton discusses why she forgave Bill for Monica Lewinsky affair: ‘It’s not right for everybody’

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Hillary Clinton will discuss her marriage and staying with Bill Clinton after the Monica Lewinsky affair in her new show for Apple .

During the teaser trailer for the eight-part series Gutsy, the former Secretary of State addresses her choice to stay with her husband after the scandal surrounding his relationship with Ms Lewinsky when she worked in the White House.

“That doesn’t mean it’s right for everybody,” she says in the trailer for the show.

Ms Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton travel across the country to interview a string of “extraordinary, courageous, and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world.”

These include Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, and Dr Jane Goodall. The pair also speak with Glennon Doyle, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Wanda Sykes, Symone, Abby Wambach, and Natalie Wynn, among others.

The show, which is based on the New York Times bestseller The Book of Gutsy Women , will premiere on Apple TV+ on 9 September.

“I was nervous,” the 74-year-old former First Lady, Secretary of State, US Senator and presidential candidate told Entertainment Weekly of making the show.

“Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”

And she added: “I’ve been interviewed, I don’t know, a million times.

“But never have I been the interviewer. Never have I been involved in the setup and the production and the camera angles and everything that is so complicated, but it’s all behind the scenes.

“And so, for me, this was an incredible experience to step beyond anything I’d ever done before — to really watch the art of making something. And I loved that part of it.”

