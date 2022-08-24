Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she...
Why New Mexico prison inmates weren’t getting released during COVID-19
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include a quote from ACLU-NM SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has released its opinion on why they decided to dismiss a lawsuit asking the state to release prisoners to ensure their safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Published Thursday, the unanimous […]
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico State spending tops in nation already
As November looms and the legislative session follows, policymakers are already working on their “wish lists” for the $2.5 billion in “new money” available (thanks in large part to the booming oil and gas industry). Of course, as data from the website USGovernmentspending.com (below) highlights , in FY 2023 (the current fiscal year), New Mexico State spending consumes a greater percentage of the New Mexico economy than does any other state.
losalamosreporter.com
FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards
The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
ABA Journal
New Mexico allows immigrants here illegally to obtain law licenses
Immigrants who are in the country illegally won’t be barred from law practice in New Mexico, according to a rule change approved by the New Mexico Supreme Court. Announced Monday, the change takes effect Oct. 1, report the Associated Press and the Las Cruces Sun-News. The amended rule opens...
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers discuss New Mexico’s DWI problem
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, state lawmakers discussed alcohol-related issues in New Mexico. A main focus as usual was drinking and driving. According to the state’s Department of Health – New Mexico continues to have the highest alcohol related death rate in the country. Senator Joseph Cervantes...
KFDA
New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately. The funds can be used for:. Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Providing premium...
People in NM prisons often held at the wrong security level, report shows
There is technically a law library at the maximum security Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe, but someone like Michael Armendariz can’t just walk in and pull a book off the shelf. All New Mexico prisons “have legal library services,” said New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson Carmelina Hart....
New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
kunm.org
Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces
Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
krwg.org
Health insurance exchange leader says Inflation Reduction Act will help with affordable coverage in New Mexico
Heather Korbulic, interim CEO with BeWellnm, the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange shares more about how the Inflation Reduction Act may aid New Mexicans with affordable healthcare. Korbulic is also a senior policy and strategy lead at GetInsured.
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
Fall Events are On The Way!
“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
How much rain fell around New Mexico? Preliminary totals for the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rains hit some parts of New Mexico this week. Recently, residents in Silver City, Ruidoso, and a handful of other locations have seen floods — visitors at Carlsbad Caverns even had to shelter in place due to rain. So where have the summer monsoons dropped the most rain? Here are some […]
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico
Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
losalamosreporter.com
E Pluribus Unum: El Norte Photographic Portrait Project To Visit Los Alamos Friday
Since 2012, Santa Fe’s mobile artspace has been traveling across the state of New Mexico working on a statewide photographic portrait project, E Pluribus Unum. The mobile gallery is outfitted as a mobile black and white photography studio. Visitors bring an object of personal significance and sit for a portrait, holding their special object.
Alamogordo man to appear on CBS race show
CBS' series "THE AMAZING RACE" features 11 to 12 teams of two people each.
