Health Services

everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from her office, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and is isolating in accordance with state and CDC guidance. Lujan Grisham’s office noted that she would continue her official schedule remotely, and she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico State spending tops in nation already

As November looms and the legislative session follows, policymakers are already working on their “wish lists” for the $2.5 billion in “new money” available (thanks in large part to the booming oil and gas industry). Of course, as data from the website USGovernmentspending.com (below) highlights , in FY 2023 (the current fiscal year), New Mexico State spending consumes a greater percentage of the New Mexico economy than does any other state.
POLITICS
losalamosreporter.com

FOG: Six New Mexicans To Receive 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government (FOG) has chosen six New Mexicans as the recipients of its 2022 William S. Dixon First Amendment Freedom Awards. The awards are annually presented to those New Mexicans who believe in government transparency at the state or local level – and who have made significant contributions to casting sunshine (transparency) in government operations in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABA Journal

New Mexico allows immigrants here illegally to obtain law licenses

Immigrants who are in the country illegally won’t be barred from law practice in New Mexico, according to a rule change approved by the New Mexico Supreme Court. Announced Monday, the change takes effect Oct. 1, report the Associated Press and the Las Cruces Sun-News. The amended rule opens...
IMMIGRATION
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers discuss New Mexico’s DWI problem

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday, state lawmakers discussed alcohol-related issues in New Mexico. A main focus as usual was drinking and driving. According to the state’s Department of Health – New Mexico continues to have the highest alcohol related death rate in the country. Senator Joseph Cervantes...
POLITICS
KFDA

New Mexico receives second round of recovery funds for municipality governments

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The Department of Finance and Administration who received $63 million in American Rescue Plan funding for small local governments will be distributing the funds immediately. The funds can be used for:. Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic. Providing premium...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s summer rain brings more mushrooms… and poisonings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s meteorologists will tell you what a difference a thick monsoon season can make for the state. But in 2022, along with a greener landscape, this summer’s prolific monsoon rains have also made for a far more flush fungi season, and an unexpected health hazard. According to the New Mexico Poison […]
ENVIRONMENT
kunm.org

Let's Talk controlled encampments and safe spaces

Let's Talk NM 8/25 8a: Controlled encampments or safe spaces for people who are unhoused are becoming more common around the country as housing costs keep rising. In Albuquerque, the city council approved the idea then reversed course and passed a moratorium on them. In Santa Fe, plans for a safe space at the Midtown campus also hit opposition. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk about managed encampments and we want to hear from you. Should cities consider this option? Why or why not? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Doña Ana Detention Center increases pay rates amid staffing shortages

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — While the Otero County Detention Center transferred several detainees to other detention centers due to staffing shortages, the Doña Ana County Detention Center in Las Cruces made changes to its hiring process and pay contracts to increase its staff. KFOX14 spoke with the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Farmington Local News

Fall Events are On The Way!

“Chili in October-fest” and “Dining with the Dead” return in early October, and ENDWI is setting up sobriety checkpoints in and around San Juan County through the month of September. And while the monsoons are bringing some relief to the drought-stricken southwest, don’t expect it to last for long. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Pop's Truck & RV Center and Ace Hardware of Farmington
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Monsoon improves New Mexico drought conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rain has drastically improved the state’s drought conditions. The latest drought monitor shows very little of the state is in exceptional drought. Only a tiny sliver in Lea County falls into this category. Compare that to May, when much of the state was in some kind of drought, and large portions were […]
ENVIRONMENT
93.1 KISS FM

The Hissin’ Kitten Has to Be the Cutest Shop in New Mexico

Not only does The Hissin' Kitten have the cutest shop name, I think it has to be the cutest store in all of New Mexico. You may have heard of The Hissin' Kitten while browsing the booths at El Paso's farmers markets. One of my friends told me about The Hissin' Kitten after visiting her booth and loving the pencil sets for sale.
EL PASO, TX
losalamosreporter.com

E Pluribus Unum: El Norte Photographic Portrait Project To Visit Los Alamos Friday

Since 2012, Santa Fe’s mobile artspace has been traveling across the state of New Mexico working on a statewide photographic portrait project, E Pluribus Unum. The mobile gallery is outfitted as a mobile black and white photography studio. Visitors bring an object of personal significance and sit for a portrait, holding their special object.
PHOTOGRAPHY

