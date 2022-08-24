Read full article on original website
WEAR
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent
HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
WEAR
Rebekah Jones defeats Schiller in Florida primary, will face Gaetz
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democrat Rebekah Jones defeated Peggy Schiller in Tuesday's Florida Primary. She will move on to face Republican Matt Gaetz during the general election for the Florida District 1 seat. The Associated Press called the race for Jones at 7:54 p.m. CT. Jones' path to Tuesday's victory wasn't...
WEAR
Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
WEAR
Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
10NEWS
Florida congressional races: See results for Tampa Bay-area districts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race for which Democrat will face Republican incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t the only hot race to watch in Florida’s primary election. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own – and for varying reasons. Five Republican candidates...
WEAR
Joel Rudman defeats Calkins in GOP Primary for Florida House District 3
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Joel Rudman defeated Mariya Calkins in the Republican Primary for the Florida House District 3 seat. District 3 covers all but the coastal stretch of Santa Rosa County. Rudman has spent a life in public service as a physician. He does not support government shutdowns...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
Florida Primary Results: Governor, Senate, And Attorney General
The Rubio for Senate campaign released the following statement after Val Demings officially became the Democratic nominee: “Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
lonelyplanet.com
Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure
Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
fox35orlando.com
Which state is most at risk for hurricane damage in a given season? Hint: It's not Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite an unusually quiet August in the tropics in 2022, there is still plenty of hurricane season to go with the typical peak in September and October. But as residents keep a wary eye on the Atlantic Basin for any developing systems, new research shows which states are most at risk for costly damage from such destructive storms.
Why are there so many jellyfish on Florida’s Gulf coast?
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Labor Day is a little over a week away, and for many people that means it’s time to hit the beaches. This year, many Labor Day visitors to Florida’s Gulf Coast will be met there by jellyfish — and a lot of them. WKRG News 5 spoke with a marine biologist […]
WEAR
TRACKING THE PRIMARY: Live Northwest Florida election results
Polls for the Florida Primary close at 7 p.m. tonight. You can follow along with live election results on our website here: ELECTION RESULTS. Be sure to tune into Channel 3 at 10 p.m. tonight for all the latest developments and results.
If you're in Florida you (might) want to stop eating oysters this summer
Beautiful fresh oysters in Florida"Oysters!" by Sam Howzit is licensed under CC BY 2.0. I just had a very interesting conversation with my mom. As a doctor and normal human who keeps up with the news unlike myself, she often drops warnings when we have our conversations, about what to look out for and different ways to stay healthy.
floridapolitics.com
New ‘Watchtower’ website to scrutinize Ron DeSantis’ donor relationships
Is DeSantis 'abandoning' Floridians for his national base of donors?. New scrutiny is promised for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cozy ties to some of the richest people in the country, who happen also to be some of his biggest donors. DeSantis Watch, a collaboration between Florida Watch and Progress...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
WEAR
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
WESH
What you need to know for Florida’s primary election day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's primary elections on Aug. 23 will decide which candidates for governor, the state House and Senate, the U.S. House and Senate and other state and local positions will be on the general election ballot in November. When are polls open?. The polls are open on...
WEAR
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
