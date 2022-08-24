ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
Rebekah Jones defeats Schiller in Florida primary, will face Gaetz

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democrat Rebekah Jones defeated Peggy Schiller in Tuesday's Florida Primary. She will move on to face Republican Matt Gaetz during the general election for the Florida District 1 seat. The Associated Press called the race for Jones at 7:54 p.m. CT. Jones' path to Tuesday's victory wasn't...
Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
Snorkeling for scallops on Florida's Gulf Coast is a find-and-feast underwater adventure

Snorkeling for scallops just off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico © Steven Martine / Lonely Planet. We boarded our scalloping boats at 9am. The temperature already had crossed into the 80s and the summer humidity floated at a muggy 85 percent. Less than an hour later, I was engulfed in a hide-n-seek hunt with Florida’s small and stealthy bay scallops. Ever since commercial scalloping was banned in Florida in the 90s, the only way to get a taste of this sweet meat is to strap on a snorkel and harvest them yourself.
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites

Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
Florida First Lady DeSantis announces contests for students to earn scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida students have a chance to receive 2-year Florida College Plan scholarships through upcoming art and essay contests announced Thursday by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The theme of the contests will surround "Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians." The 2022-2023 school year is...
What you need to know for Florida’s primary election day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's primary elections on Aug. 23 will decide which candidates for governor, the state House and Senate, the U.S. House and Senate and other state and local positions will be on the general election ballot in November. When are polls open?. The polls are open on...
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
