San Diego County, CA

Ex Democrat
2d ago

Are they nuts? Any tax is inflationary. Yet these fools want to throw kerosene on to the inflationary fire by adding a mileage tax? To subsidize their boondoggle rail systems that already cost the taxpayers billions?

La57
2d ago

Yup you see how spend that money on themselves and repairing the roads in San Diego County. Let's see ,a Fuel tax car tax mileage tax, what next a breathing tax ? Who the bullcrap they think they are. ? Fight back and take these Thevies to court.

Ex Democrat
2d ago

This tax needs to be on a ballot for voters to approve. SANDAG is not planning that. SANDAG is also planning a hike in sales taxes this year. SANDAG needs to be reeled in and not allowed to implement taxes on San Diego County residents especially during a recession.

