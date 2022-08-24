Are they nuts? Any tax is inflationary. Yet these fools want to throw kerosene on to the inflationary fire by adding a mileage tax? To subsidize their boondoggle rail systems that already cost the taxpayers billions?
Yup you see how spend that money on themselves and repairing the roads in San Diego County. Let's see ,a Fuel tax car tax mileage tax, what next a breathing tax ? Who the bullcrap they think they are. ? Fight back and take these Thevies to court.
This tax needs to be on a ballot for voters to approve. SANDAG is not planning that. SANDAG is also planning a hike in sales taxes this year. SANDAG needs to be reeled in and not allowed to implement taxes on San Diego County residents especially during a recession.
Related
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
Carlsbad declares bicycle state of emergency
New rules mean fewer electric scooters, and scooter companies, in San Diego
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power outage affecting more than 14,000 blamed on bird
San Diego awarded $12M to build houses for homeless
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SDG&E: Bird responsible for power outage in east San Diego, parts of East County
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republic Services' San Diego-area compost facility recognized by NWRA
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
Lake Hodges Dam Repair Continues
Mayor Todd Gloria officially recommends Midway Rising to redevelop Sports Arena property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With State Ban Set to Expire, Local Police Could Bring Back Facial Rec
Oceanside Awarded $9.9 Million Federal Grant for Pure Water Recycling Project
Here's what it takes to be a San Diego Sheriff's Department emergency dispatcher
Power outage affects thousands in East County and SDSU campus
Owner plans to redevelop restaurant row in San Marcos
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Nationwide carbon dioxide shortage forces San Diego pool closures
Oversight board wants San Diego jail staff to be scanned for drugs
CBS 8
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 25