Rewrite: News from past issues
------ Very few Indians in gown. Nearly all of them have one pine-nutting. RUBY VALLEY: We are getting to be real sanctimonious; have church and Sunday school every Sabbath. Some of our good people go over ten miles to attend the services. 100 YEARS AGO. August 21, 1922: The preliminary...
Fatal motorcycle crash on US-93 north of Ely
ELKO – One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the Elko-White Pine county line. Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 53 miles north of Ely at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that...
Spring Creek reloads for another run with Mahlkes
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek cross country teams — both the girls and the boys — are the defending state champions. And, thanks to returning the lion’s share of their 2021 athletes — paired with the fact that they also regained the services of head coach Todd Mahlke and assistant coach Larissa Mahlke — should be the early favorites to pull off the double-dip once again in 2022.
Pamela Ann Druck
LAMOILLE, NV—My dear sister, Pamela Druck of Lamoille, Nevada passed away unexpectedly at her home on May 17, 2022. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, wife, and step-mom. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of her community. Pam was born in Bakersfield, California, to Lawrence and...
Elko woman arrested on escape, other charges
ELKO – An Elko woman was booked at the county jail late Sunday night on multiple charges including escape by a prisoner. Deputies were called to a Spring Creek residence around 10 p.m. on a report that six juveniles had entered a home and were walking around inside with flashlights. They were ordered out using a loudspeaker, and detained.
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Let’s Dance will begin with a dance lesson at 6 p.m. Aug. 25. Dancing starts at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No...
High Desert Imaging opening new location in November
ELKO – High Desert Imaging is moving to a new location at the East End Shopping Center in November, bringing state-of-the-art imaging services to the Elko area. “It’s exciting to have our own space,” said HDI manager Jenn Cambra. “We’re offering the same exams and hopefully opening things up to offer other procedures.”
Roberta K. Skelton
Roberta K. Skelton passed away peacefully August 20,2022. Roberta was raised in Elko and Jarbidge, Nevada. Roberta attended school in Jarbidge until 6th grade, then moved to Elko to finish high school. From High School, Roberta attended nursing school, graduating as a registered nurse and later becoming a Family Nurse...
Carlin man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-80
ELKO – A Carlin man died when his car overturned on Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Winnemucca. Nevada State Police were called to the scene at 7:38 a.m. Aug. 7. “Preliminary investigation determined that a white Buick sedan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Buick drove off the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.
Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter
SPRING CREEK — Last season, the Spring Creek volleyball team needed its last match of the regular season to punch its ticket to the playoffs. Spring Creek went 8-9 overall and 5-5 in league play of the Division 3A North-East, earning the third and final seed for the regional tournament.
Elko killer to be released from prison
ELKO – An Elko man convicted of killing his wife will be released from prison in October, after serving 20 years. Joan Gillian-Bassett, 47, was found dead in her home on Oct. 12, 2002, by an Elko police officer. Her throat had been cut and the suspected murder weapon — a butcher knife — was found in the kitchen with the body.
Elko District Court sentencings
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 4Joseph Cordell Humphrey, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of one year in jail and was placed on probation for one year. J. Santos Reyes, 61, pleaded no contest to...
Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall
ELKO — For the upcoming season, the Elko volleyball team — the third for head coach Jordan King — the Lady Indians, despite a large number of crucial losses due to graduation, appear to be loaded with athleticism. In the fall of 2021 — the second season...
Spartans trounce Vikings in opener
SOUTH TAHOE, California — After not qualifying for the postseason in 2021, the Spring Creek football team took its first steps toward a playoff return in the 2022 opener. On Saturday, the Spartans — playing on the road at South Tahoe — trounced the Vikings by a final score of 33-7.
School board candidates list campaign contributions
ELKO – Incumbents running for five seats on the Elko County School Board have raised more money overall than their challengers. Voters will be deciding the winners on Nov. 8. The school board races were not on the primary election ballot because there are only two candidates in each race.
Medicare 101 class slated Sept. 8
ELKO — Is it time to sign up for Medicare? Do you use Medicare but need to keep up on changes and updates? Are you a caregiver or family member and need to understand the program?. A free class will teach the basics of Medicare. It takes place on...
Indians wallop Hawks
ELKO — The weather was wild. The Skyview Hawks from Nampa, Idaho, pulled up to partly-cloudy skies and a mild night with a storm approaching in the distance. Little did they know with that storm would come a flood of Elko Indian points (61). The Hawks started fast with...
