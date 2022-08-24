ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

SCSO: 1 injured in crash involving car, dump truck on Bloomingdale Road

By Slater Teague
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car and dump truck on Bloomingdale Road.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Bloomingdale Road.

Sheriff’s office investigators determined that a Mercury Milan driven by Jordan Hawn, 32 of Kingsport, was traveling east when it crossed into the path of a westbound Mack dump truck.

Hawn was taken to a hospital. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

