Washington County, OH

WTAP

New “Rainbow Fentanyl” puts local police departments on alert

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Sheriff Larry Minks said that they have not had any signs of the rainbow fentanyl… but have seen a heavy influx in powder fentanyl. Pifer said that awareness and education are ways everyone can help combat the drug crisis. Local officials are on...
VIENNA, WV
meigsindypress.com

Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Narcan giveaway planned in Belmont County

On August 31, the Belmont County Health Department will be at the Bellaire Salvation Army, giving away Narcan kits. It is recommended that every loved one, family member or close friend of a drug user should have a kit on hand in case of overdose. They will be there from 10 a.m. to noon. Linda […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
City
Beverly, OH
County
Washington County, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Marietta, OH
Crime & Safety
Washington County, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two busted in Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — An Athens County drug raid yielded substantial amounts of suspected heroin, meth, and marijuana. According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Major Crime Tash Force executed a search warrant at a residence along the 13000 block of Coal Run Road yesterday. The...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Parkersburg Woman Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. Johnson admitted to possessing approximately 82 grams of fentanyl found during the search, and further admitted that she intended to distribute it.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

Routine Patrol Uncovers Drugs in Perry Co.

A routine patrol led to the discovery of drugs in Perry County. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Jeremy Justice observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Toy Store in Thornville around 12:24AM on Sunday. Deputy Justice said two male subjects were slumped over, so he contacted...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Juveniles are leaving the courtroom for the workout room

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The first group of youngsters has started a new juvenile court program called CrossFit For Change. There are six participants, ages 13 through 16, both boys and girls, who are reporting to Ohio Valley CrossFit with their mentors as part of their sentence. Judge Albert Davies said they may be […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Person
Mike Dewine
WSAZ

Two arrested in drug trafficking investigation

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation Wednesday, after deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office say they discovered bulk amounts of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana. Deputies say John E. Frazee, 52, of Athens and Megan Smith, 25, of Logan,...
ATHENS, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officers shot and killed man at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Harrison community of Nutter Fork, local […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. According to a news release from the United State Attorney’s Office 58-year-old, Toni Johnson was arrested after authorities found 82 grams of fentanyl after a search of her home on April 27, 2021.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Behind the Badge: Paramedic Tom Fledderus

OHIO COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF) He’s worn many badges…but being a first responder is only part of who he is. Tom Fledderus has helped people on their worst days, all while volunteering time for the community and raising a family. His care for others is deeply personal. Tom Fledderus has been in the fire service since […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

Woman arrested for attempted theft at Riesbeck’s Food Market in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman has been arrested for attempted theft of multiple items at Reisbecks. According to the Cambridge Police Department, Sheena D. Kidd was arrested after store employees reported that she was concealing items in her clothing. She also was seen removing some items and placing them on a counter and removing items from their packages.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAP

First-year Marietta College students get laptops from anonymous donor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students are back in the classroom. Some students, like Rachel Bologa, got to experience their first day of college. “It’s crazy. I mean for the past week we did a little home week and got to know our fellow freshmen. And it’s been a really fun time,” says Bologa. “Today, for me, I got to take it easy I had one class. Today is also my birthday. So, I guess it’s not only the beginning of a college year but also the beginning of adulthood for me. It’s very new and it feels great to be here.”
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Townhall focuses on mental health and substance use in school-aged children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday night, the Wood County Prevention Coalition held a townhall focusing on drug use and mental health in school-aged children. Locals listened intently to speakers who shared both statistics and insight into where local students stand with mental health and substance use issues. Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

