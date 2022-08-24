ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund

The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Cardinals blast Cubs to earn doubleheader split

Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered along with Tyler O'Neill during St. Louis' five-run fourth inning as the visiting Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to earn a doubleheader split on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Jake Woodford yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rays complete 4-game sweep of Angels, 8-3

Manuel Margot had four hits to lead the host Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla., completing a four-game sweep. The Rays extended their winning streak to six in a row. The Angels have lost six straight. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

George Springer carries Jays past Red Sox

George Springer's double on the first pitch of the 10th inning lifted the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Springer finished his 3-for-5 night by doubling high off the Green Monster to drive in Jackie Bradley Jr., giving Toronto its second straight win and sixth in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Angels face the Blue Jays looking to stop road slide

Los Angeles Angels (52-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-55, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -183, Angels +155;...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Astros' win completes season domination of Twins

Trey Mancini capped a four-run first inning with a three-run home run as the Houston Astros finished off a season and series sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins with a 6-3 victory on Thursday. The Astros won their fourth game in a row, the past three against Minnesota, and wound...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Rays' Christian Bethancourt Literally Does it All in 11-1 Rout of Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Everything seems to be going right for the Tampa Bay Rays these days, in every phase of the game. And for Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, he handled every phase singlehandedly on Tuesday night. He had two hits and three RBIs — including his third homer in his last three starts —and he also caught a great game in working with starter Corey Kluber.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Royals use 5-run inning to clip D-backs

Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. belted a three-run homer to highlight a five-run uprising in the seventh inning on Wednesday, lifting the host Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nicky Lopez's bunt on a squeeze play enabled Kyle Isbel to score from third base to forge...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Rich Hill considering playing a half-season in 2023, with eyes on joining a contender

Rich Hill is currently amid his 18th big league season, with the long-tenured southpaw set to reach his 43rd birthday before next Opening Day. Among active players, only Albert Pujols — who has already announced 2022 as his final season — is older than the Red Sox hurler. Hill, however, tells Rob Bradford of WEEI he feels physically able to continue his playing career beyond this year. He nevertheless also expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife and son, pointing to the amount of time players spend away from their families over the course of a 162-game schedule.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Wynton Bernard on bench Thursday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Bernard started the past five games and went 7-for-21 with a double, two RBI, a steal, and five runs scored. Garrett Hampson will replace Bernard in center field and bat ninth.
DENVER, CO
