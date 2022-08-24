Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
FOX Sports
Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
Fans roast Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom after $100 per win pledge to The Jimmy Fund
The Boston Red Sox are 60-62 entering play Tuesday and will need a huge finish over the last 40 games of the regular season to have a chance at a playoff berth. The underwhelming campaign, combined with the uncertain future for franchise cornerstones Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts as the offseason nears have caused Red Sox Nation to frequently air their frustrations with ownership all year.
FOX Sports
Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game
Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
Yardbarker
Cardinals blast Cubs to earn doubleheader split
Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered along with Tyler O'Neill during St. Louis' five-run fourth inning as the visiting Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to earn a doubleheader split on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Jake Woodford yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in...
Yardbarker
Rays complete 4-game sweep of Angels, 8-3
Manuel Margot had four hits to lead the host Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla., completing a four-game sweep. The Rays extended their winning streak to six in a row. The Angels have lost six straight. The...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Yardbarker
George Springer carries Jays past Red Sox
George Springer's double on the first pitch of the 10th inning lifted the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. Springer finished his 3-for-5 night by doubling high off the Green Monster to drive in Jackie Bradley Jr., giving Toronto its second straight win and sixth in seven games.
FOX Sports
Angels face the Blue Jays looking to stop road slide
Los Angeles Angels (52-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-55, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (4-4, 3.66 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -183, Angels +155;...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Impressive Catch, Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers got to Corbin Burnes early and rode that success to a 10-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday night. The finale at Dodger Stadium also will decide the season series, as the teams have split the first six meetings thus far.
Yardbarker
Red Sox squander plethora of scoring opportunities, fall to Blue Jays, 6-5, in 10 innings
The Red Sox were unable to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays on Thursday night. Boston fell to Toronto by a final score of 6-5 in 10 innings at Fenway Park to drop to 60-65 on the season. Kutter Crawford, making his 11th start of...
Yardbarker
Astros' win completes season domination of Twins
Trey Mancini capped a four-run first inning with a three-run home run as the Houston Astros finished off a season and series sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins with a 6-3 victory on Thursday. The Astros won their fourth game in a row, the past three against Minnesota, and wound...
Yardbarker
Rays' Christian Bethancourt Literally Does it All in 11-1 Rout of Angels
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Everything seems to be going right for the Tampa Bay Rays these days, in every phase of the game. And for Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt, he handled every phase singlehandedly on Tuesday night. He had two hits and three RBIs — including his third homer in his last three starts —and he also caught a great game in working with starter Corey Kluber.
FOX Sports
Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
Yardbarker
Royals use 5-run inning to clip D-backs
Rookie Bobby Witt Jr. belted a three-run homer to highlight a five-run uprising in the seventh inning on Wednesday, lifting the host Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nicky Lopez's bunt on a squeeze play enabled Kyle Isbel to score from third base to forge...
Rich Hill considering playing a half-season in 2023, with eyes on joining a contender
Rich Hill is currently amid his 18th big league season, with the long-tenured southpaw set to reach his 43rd birthday before next Opening Day. Among active players, only Albert Pujols — who has already announced 2022 as his final season — is older than the Red Sox hurler. Hill, however, tells Rob Bradford of WEEI he feels physically able to continue his playing career beyond this year. He nevertheless also expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife and son, pointing to the amount of time players spend away from their families over the course of a 162-game schedule.
Yardbarker
Brayan Bello tosses 5 solid innings and Franchy Cordero homers, but Red Sox squander multiple scoring opportunities in 3-2 loss to Blue Jays
The shorthanded Red Sox fell to the Blue Jays by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. With the loss, Boston drops to 60-64 on the season and a measly 3-12 against Toronto. In similar fashion to Tuesday night, the Sox jumped out...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Wynton Bernard on bench Thursday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Wynton Bernard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Bernard started the past five games and went 7-for-21 with a double, two RBI, a steal, and five runs scored. Garrett Hampson will replace Bernard in center field and bat ninth.
Watch: Blue Jays' 3B Matt Chapman makes slick sliding backhanded grab to complete double-play against Red Sox
Battling for a playoff spot in the crowded American League wildcard race, every play counts for the Toronto Blue Jays. Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman made a potentially game-altering play Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Red...
The cream of the crop basketball players from New England play in this pickup league
MILLIS — Jackson McKersie had never played basketball before. His father, John, was a Division I hockey goalie at Boston University in the 90s. So naturally the Millis resident followed in his father’s footsteps. ...
