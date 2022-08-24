LAUREL, Del– The Laurel Bulldogs are coming into this season riding high thanks to their first state championship in 30 years. After making the switch to the 1A, Laurel steamrolled their playoff competition, not giving up a single point until their title match, a game they won 28-14 over St. Elizabeth. But that was last season, with a new season comes roster turnover and the challenge of replacing their senior leaders and best players.

LAUREL, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO