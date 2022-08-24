ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Markwayne Mullins wins Republican bid for U.S. Senator Inhofe’s seat

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Congressman Markwayne Mullin has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat. Mullin beat out former state House speaker T.W. Shannon for the nomination.

Mullin is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, with his term set to end in 2023. The new representative for Mullin’s district will be voted on this November.

Mullin is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. If elected in November, he will become the only current Indigenous U.S. Senator, and just the fifth in the Senate’s history.

Before Congress, Mullin founded multiple companies, including Mullin Plumbing, Mullin Environmental, Mullin Services, Mullin Properties and Rowan’s Steakhouse.

He will face off against Democratic nominee Kendra Horn in November’s general election. Horn won her Democratic bid in an uncontested race.

The winner will fill he remainder of Inhofe’s term. Inhofe announced in February 2022 his retirement from Congress. He has been in office since 1994.

