My Story: Parenting THAT Child
🙋A show of hands, families: Who is a parent of THAT child?. You know, the child who loves to play with other children, but sometimes antagonizes, is hands-on, and pushes other children's buttons too? How about a child who has shown an interest and maybe even talent in music, but has been asked to not return to a music class because he was disruptive socializing with other children? Has your child one minute been playing beautifully with friends and then the next minute out of nowhere pull down their pants to try to be funny?
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
psychologytoday.com
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
Teachers are sharing their students' wildest excuses that actually turned out to be true
This story originally appeared on 02.24.22 Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and college professors have heard every excuse in the book. Whether it’s a third grader claiming their “dog ate my homework ” or a college freshman claiming their grandmother died to get out of a test, they’ve heard it all a billion times. A college professor once listed the top 21 excuses he’s heard from his students. Here are the top five:
psychologytoday.com
Why Many People With Autism Dislike Functioning Labels
Being called high-functioning can invalidate the daily struggles of people with autism. Being called low-functioning can be hurtful and stigmatizing to those with autism who need more help with their disability. The autism spectrum isn't a linear spectrum between very autistic and a little autistic but rather a wheel with...
Fans Call Out Jinger Duggar Vuolo Over Questionable Messaging In Her Children's Book
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. No longer tied to her former reality show, Jinger Duggar Vuolo is busy pursuing creative projects with her husband, Jeremy. Their efforts aren't always a hit with their fans, however. Jinger recently gave a video home tour that had fans wondering why on earth their children's bedroom had a stuffed deer head on the wall. Now, she and Jeremy are coming under fire for their latest writing project.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Emotional Dysregulation, Anyway?
Emotional dysregulation is the inability to manage the intensity or duration of emotional responses. Many who struggle with emotional dysregulation have histories of emotional invalidation in childhood. Existing research correlates higher incidences of emotional dysregulation with cPTSD and BPD. Impulsive and compulsive behaviors are correlated with emotional dsyregulation. When we...
Back-to-school mental health: How to check in with your kids before putting them on the school bus
Back-to-school season can be tough for a lot of reasons. Transitioning back to a school-year schedule while encountering changes such as new teachers, new classrooms and new peer groups can be a challenge for young students — a challenge that parents and families need to manage. Dr. Douglas Newton,...
grownandflown.com
Parenting Has Amplified My Own Anxiety (And Other Emotions)
On the general anxiety scale, I think I fall between panic and moderate regarding parenting. To be fair, I am not and never will be at the end of the scale where The Dude (Jeff Bridges) resides. I have always been more worried than most friends and probably the least likely to forget something.
momcollective.com
Dear Parents, Your Child's Teacher Needs Some Space in September
Ok, mamas. The school year is starting, and that fall buzz is in the air. You’ve got the crayons, backpacks, notebooks, and lunch boxes all in order (or not, if you’re more like me). And you probably can’t wait to meet your child’s teacher to kick off the year.
Urgent breakfast warning issued to parents of kids and teens
BREAKFAST is often a quick grab and go meal - especially when you have teenagers. But new research warns that not eating breakfast at home could have dire consequences for your child's behavioural health. Scientists in Spain have found young people who eat their first meal of the day at...
psychologytoday.com
Why I Don't Show My Emotions as an Autistic Woman
Autistic people tend to experience emotional regulation issues. They may find it difficult to appraise emotional situations, or may suppress their emotional responses. Good appraisal skills are linked to positive mental well-being and suppression is linked with depression. Autistic people often have difficulties with emotional regulation,1 which refers to someone’s...
Next Avenue
Hypnotherapy for Health and Happiness
Hypnotherapy is an evidence-based mind-body approach to overall health. "Do you promise you won't make me cluck like a chicken?" I asked the onscreen hypnotherapist, who's clad in a jacket and tie and looks more like an accountant than I thought a hypnotist would look. "I can only make you cluck like a chicken if you want to cluck like a chicken," he says, a touch of weariness in his voice as if he has heard this question a million times before, which I'm sure he has.
psychologytoday.com
"Manxiety": The Lesser Known of the Anxiety Genders
Anxiety and other mental health disorders in men are still largely stigmatized. Anxiety in men often presents as irritability, anger, and substance abuse issues. Beyond first recognizing and identifying the condition, there are vital steps men can take. Despite driving a pickup and owning steel-toed boots, I’m not a “man’s...
psychologytoday.com
Why Autism Might Not Make You a Better Environmentalist
Greta Thunberg credits her autism with her interest in activism. People with autism are less likely to engage in pro-environmental action. Thunberg might be an exception. The climate activist Greta Thunberg has credited her autism with giving her the ability to stay focused on the climate emergency. She once Tweeted: “I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And, given the right circumstances, being different is a superpower.”
MedicalXpress
News addiction is linked to not only poor mental well-being but physical health too, new study shows
People with an obsessive urge to constantly check the news are more likely to suffer from stress, anxiety, and physical ill health, finds a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Health Communication. During the last two years we have lived through a series of worrying global events, from the...
Honoring Funeral Wishes – Including Not Having One
The post Honoring Funeral Wishes – Including Not Having One appeared first on Seniors Guide.
