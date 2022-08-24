ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox8live.com

Lafitte residents remain resilient despite challenges

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - The smell of meat cooking on the griddle fills the Nunez Seafood Pavilion on Jean Lafitte Boulevard. The location is the temporary home for a Lafitte staple -- Jan’s Cajun Restaurant -- that has been in business here for more than 30 years. “It...
JEAN LAFITTE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG News 5

Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
COVINGTON, LA
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
fox8live.com

Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts special tricycle to New Orleans boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Akhi Ridgley, a 7-year-old from Central City, loves super heroes. His favorites are The Hulk and Captain America. “We decided to go with Captain America today,” said Akhi’s mother, Arnisha. And just like The Avengers, after hearing about Akhi’s struggles, the community swooped in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

