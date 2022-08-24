Read full article on original website
As residents in St. Charles progress towards recovery after Ida, many challenges remain
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In a community that stretches along both sides of the Mississippi River life in many ways flows at a normal pace. But a closer look reveals that some lives remain upended a year after Hurricane Ida roared through southeast Louisiana. St. Parish Parish, which...
Lafitte residents remain resilient despite challenges
JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - The smell of meat cooking on the griddle fills the Nunez Seafood Pavilion on Jean Lafitte Boulevard. The location is the temporary home for a Lafitte staple -- Jan’s Cajun Restaurant -- that has been in business here for more than 30 years. “It...
SNAP Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card EBT Payments Distribute Based on Social Security Number in September 2022
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once...
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 10-foot alligator has broken the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old. It was killed on August 28 on the Pearl River about 5 miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
Lack of Orleans sheriff’s transparency creates concern after five jail stabbings in a month
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friends and loved ones rushed to the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday afternoon (Aug. 26) upon word of yet another stabbing involving inmates. They said the silence coming from jail administrators is deafening after they and Fox 8 have been shut out of information after repeated violent incidents.
St. John the Baptist Parish recovering and rebuilding one year after Hurricane Ida
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH (WVUE) - For many residents impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021, they’re still living in trailers in their driveways while work continues inside their homes. Meanwhile, parish officials are making sure the work continues to make communities in St. John the Baptist Parish more resilient.
Jeff. Parish administrator on leave after grabbing student by hair
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
Suspected Louisiana drug dealer charged with possessing enough fentanyl to kill around 80,000 people, police say
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A large police presence was seen in two areas of Covington on Tuesday, August 23. Law enforcement coalesced in the Ozone and Covington Point communities while looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. At the time of his arrest, CPD considered Williams to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.” The arrest of […]
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
Make-A-Wish Foundation gifts special tricycle to New Orleans boy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Akhi Ridgley, a 7-year-old from Central City, loves super heroes. His favorites are The Hulk and Captain America. “We decided to go with Captain America today,” said Akhi’s mother, Arnisha. And just like The Avengers, after hearing about Akhi’s struggles, the community swooped in...
Newell Normand says it’s time to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Newell Normand dedicated a good portion of Monday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show evaluating the job performance of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
New Orleans cruise passenger gets federal prison for domestic violence at sea
A man on cruise ship out of New Orleans is going to federal prison for more than four years for trying to strangle his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident aboard a cruise ship at sea.
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
St. Landry Parish jail is currently over max capacity
The St. Landry Parish jail is currently over capacity, which is 242, according to the fire marshal.
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
