Nick Saban and Alabama Agree to Eight-Year Deal
The Alabama Crimson Tide has signed Head Coach Nick Saban to an eight-year raise and extension worth a reported $93.6 million. This deal once again makes him the highest-paid college football coach and keeps him with the program through the year 2030. When the deal is averaged out he will make $11.2 million a year over the course of ten years. Saban is largely considered the best college football head coach currently and perhaps even all time. This deal came shortly after the Georgia Bulldogs signed Head Coach Kirby Smart to a new deal.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban gets new 8-year deal, now highest-paid NCAA football coach
After falling a couple of spots in recent years, iconic Alabama Crimson Tide headman Nick Saban is once again the
Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 9
You’re almost there football fans. Just 9 days until the Georgia Bulldogs take the trip down 316 toward the Benz for the touted matchup with Dan Lanning and the Ducks of Oregon that everyone has been long waiting for. And today, we’re thinking of one of those new pups...
10 players to watch in college football for the 2022-23 season
College football is just around the corner with Week 0 marking the unofficial kickoff of the 2022 season. As we turn our attention to the college gridiron, we'll look at 10 players to watch ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, including the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the biggest name to enter the transfer portal.
WATCH: Dan Lanning won't reveal Oregon's starters ahead of Georgia
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after Oregon's Thursday practice, why he won't announce who starts at certain positions against Georgia, and where the Ducks are in their preparations for the season-opener against Georgia next week. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
Details of Nick Saban’s new contract at Alabama revealed
Nick Saban has had his contract with Alabama adjusted numerous times over the past several years, and the two sides have once again agreed to a revised deal that includes an extension. Saban recently had one year added onto his current contract, which now ties him to Alabama through 2029....
