Pleasant surprises emerging from Dolphins camp. And Dolphins work out veteran edge player
Every training camp delivers neat stories and pleasant surprises, players who morph from afterthoughts to something more.
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster
The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
Breaking: Jets Wide Receiver Has Requested A Trade
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade from the New York Jets. Brian Costello of the New York Post shared a statement from Mims' agent, Ron Slavin, saying it's "just time" for a fresh start after two seasons with the organization. "Denzel has tried in good faith, but it's...
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday
Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list
Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade
Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
Bracketology: Gonzaga is early projected 2023 NCAA Tournament top seed; Houston, UNC and Kentucky also No. 1s
It's only two days before the start of the college football season and that can mean only one thing – it's time for a never-too-early look at Bracketology. March Madness is a few months away, but we have a pre-preseason projection of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the field of 68.
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice
Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle
Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
Breaking down FSU’s game-by-game schedule for the 2022 college football season
Aug. 27 vs. Duquesne: After last season, a game against an FCS school isn’t an automatic victory. The Seminoles lost to Jacksonville State at home in 2021, and Duquesne had a better season than Jacksonville State. Still, this year’s opener against another FCS program should result in a win for the Seminoles. FSU 42-14.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave
Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
Andrew Whitworth says he's received calls and texts 'begging me' to join Cowboys after Tyron Smith injury
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee earlier this week, and is expected to be out until at least December. With this massive loss on the offensive line, Jerry Jones and Co. would like to find the best replacement possible, and one of those potential options could be a recently retired player.
SEC expert picks 2022: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Defending national champion Georgia and College Football Playoff title game opponent Alabama enter the 2022 season as the consensus top teams in the SEC. No surprise there. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are powerhouses both on and off the field, but that's where the similarities stop with another college football campaign approaching.
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench
Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting out third straight game
Carlson remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Carlson didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader and sat out Wednesday's 7-1 loss, so his continued absence from the lineup for the series finale could indicate that he's dealing with some sort of physical issue. At this stage, the Cardinals haven't indicated that Carlson is dealing with an injury, but manager Oliver Marmol could shed more light on the situation before or after Thursday's contest. Tyler O'Neill will draw a third straight start in center field in Carlson's stead.
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot
The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
Michael Carter 'still RB1' in Jets backfield
New York Jets running back Michael Carter is still the starter, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Carter split reps with rookie Breece Hall in the Jets' preseason opener, but then he sat with the rest of the starters in the second exhibition while Hall played with the second unit. Carter is expected to play in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants this weekend, so the snap counts and touch distribution should be revealing. Hall is currently being drafted seven rounds ahead of Carter, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday
Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday
Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Injures arm in preseason finale
Bushman suffered an arm injury during Thursday's preseason finale against the Packers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. Bushman suffered his right arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's preseason finale after scoring two touchdowns earlier in the game. Last season, the tight end bounced around the league playing on multiple teams. This season the tight end hopes to earn a reserve role behind Travis Kelce once he's fully healthy.
