Pat McAfee teases Colts comeback after punter injury: 'I'm in one of the best shapes I've been in'

The Colts lost sixth-year punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a torn Achilles on Tuesday, just weeks before the start of the 2022 season. They've since added veteran Matt Haack, last with the Bills, as a potential replacement. But another bigger name could also be on their radar. Pat McAfee, a two-time Pro Bowler who spent eight years as the team's punter, hinted this week on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's considering a comeback, and that Indianapolis might have mutual interest.
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Not playing Thursday

Cooks won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. It'll be a third straight week with Cooks held out while QB Davis Mills and most of the other starters play. The 28-year-old wideout should easily lead the Texans in targets again unless he misses a bunch of games, and it might actually help him if WR Nico Collins or TE Brevin Jordan can step up as a legitimate second option. Cooks will open his ninth NFL season with a Week 1 home game against the Colts, likely running most of his routes against veteran corners Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore.
Rockies' Robert Stephenson: Pushed off roster

The Rockies designated Stephenson for assignment Thursday. The transaction clears a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Chad Kuhl (hip), who was activated from the 15-day injured list with the expectation that he'll rejoin the rotation during this weekend's series with the Mets. Stephenson delivered underwhelming numbers while mostly working in a middle-relief role for the Rockies this season, producing a 6.04 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 44.2 innings.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Requests trade

Mims has requested a trade from the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. With Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios also in the Jets' wide receiver mix, there's not a clear path to steady playing time for Mims, who the team took in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Jets grant Mims' request, the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder could benefit from a change of scenery if he lands in a situation where WR snaps are up for grabs.
Chiefs' Matt Bushman: Fractures clavicle

Bushman was forced to exit the Chiefs' preseason finale Thursday with a fractured clavicle, Matt McMullenMatt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Bushman left Kansas City's preseason finale against the Packers in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns and recording three catches for 73 yards. The 26-year-old will try to fight for a depth spot behind Travis Kelce once he heals up from his collarbone injury.
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave

Arenado returned to St. Louis in preparation of the birth of his child and won't be available for Thursday's series finale with the Cubs in Chicago, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals didn't announce any roster moves ahead of Thursday's contest, so the team will be a man...
Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice

Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Placed on 15-day injured list

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis Thursday, retroactive to Aug. 22. Wheeler struggled late in his start against the Mets on Saturday and has now given up 10 runs in 11.1 innings over his last two starts to take back-to-back losses. His injury may have contributed to his struggles, and he'll now have additional time to recover after landing on the injured list. Bailey Falter is expected to start on normal rest Friday against the Pirates to take Wheeler's place in the rotation. Wheeler is eligible to return as early as Sept. 6, and the Phillies hope that he'll be able to rejoin the active roster after missing just two turns through the rotation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Heads to bench

Donovan is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Donovan went 3-for-12 with a walk and two RBI while starting each of the past three games at different positions, but he'll put a six-game hitting streak on hold while he retreats to the bench for the series finale. Though he no longer has a hold on a full-time role at any position, Donovan's ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow to continue to see semi-regular work, especially while he's wielding a hot bat.
Bills' O.J. Howard: Could lose roster spot

The Bills may consider moving on from Howard depending on his performance in the team's final preseason game Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports. Buffalo is not expected to play the majority of its starters against the Panthers on Friday, so Howard's mere presence in this game could indicate that his spot is in jeopardy heading into final roster cuts on Aug. 30. The 2017 first-round pick was expected to serve as the Bills' No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox after he joined the team on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March following a disappointing final season in Tampa Bay (14-135-1). However, Bucaglia notes that Howard's subpar performance in training camp may allow either Tommy Sweeney or Quintin Morris to earn a spot as one of two tight ends that will make Buffalo's final roster -- a strategy that the team similarly utilized last year with just two rostered tight ends between Knox and Sweeney.
Michael Carter 'still RB1' in Jets backfield

New York Jets running back Michael Carter is still the starter, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Carter split reps with rookie Breece Hall in the Jets' preseason opener, but then he sat with the rest of the starters in the second exhibition while Hall played with the second unit. Carter is expected to play in the Jets' final preseason game against the New York Giants this weekend, so the snap counts and touch distribution should be revealing. Hall is currently being drafted seven rounds ahead of Carter, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
Colts' Nyheim Hines: Not in line to play Saturday

Hines is slated to be held of of Saturday's preseason finale against the Buccaneers, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports. The same applies to top running back Jonathan Taylor, with Hines, who is entrenched as the team's top change-of-pace option, thus slated to shift his focus to readying for a key complementary role in the Colts backfield this coming season. While the top of the team's RB depth chart is settled, Phillip Lindsay, Ty'Son Williams, Deon Jackson and D'Vonte Price will have opportunities Saturday to make their cases to secure roster spots behind Taylor and Hines.
Cubs' Zach McKinstry: Homers, drives in three Wednesday

McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals. McKinstry did some damage from the bottom of the order, hitting just his second home run of the season in the seventh inning against St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas. McKinstry started at third base in this one, which is where he's been seeing more time recently with Patrick Wisdom playing over at first. The playing time is nice, but McKinstry is still batting just .175 with a .548 OPS, so he'll have to do more at the plate to establish fantasy value.
Orioles' Austin Hays: Goes yard in loss

Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox. Hays ended a 13-game homer drought with his ninth-inning blast, though the Orioles' late rally fell short. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 7-for-21 (.333) with a homer, three RBI, four runs scored and four doubles in that span. The outfielder has struggled a bit after battling an oblique injury earlier in August but is still slashing a steady .257/.314/.432 with 14 long balls, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored, two steals, 29 doubles and a triple through 111 contests this year.
Jets' Breece Hall: Adjusting to pro game

Hall conceded that he's still adjusting to working in a crowded Jets running back group that also includes Michael Carter and Tevin Coleman, John Pullano of the team's official site reports. "I'm progressing every day," Hall said. "But learning this offense has been kind of different to what I did in college. There are a lot more nuances and a lot of little things that I am still learning."
