Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Nationals, try to continue home win streak

Washington Nationals (41-83, fifth in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (67-56, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 6.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -309, Nationals +248; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
FOX Sports

Yankees seek to extend win streak, play the Athletics

New York Yankees (76-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-79, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-7, 4.29 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com

DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (66-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-63, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -175, Red Sox +148; over/under is 9 1/2...
FOX Sports

Yankees bring win streak into game against the Athletics

New York Yankees (77-48, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (46-80, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 189 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (5-0, 1.93 ERA, .96 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -234, Athletics +192; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos resting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Adley Rutschman will shift to catcher in place of Chirinos. Anthony Santander will be the designated hitter and Kyle Stowers will enter the lineup to play right field and hit fifth.
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Series Preview

It’s amazing how a few wins on the trot can change the outlook of a team and its fanbase. After sleepwalking through weeks of bad play, the Yankees finally began to turn their second half around with a win over the Blue Jays followed by a sweep of the Subway Series at Yankee Stadium. With the momentum of these three games and the extra rest of an offday, the Bombers hit the road a rejuvenated bunch, ready to take on Oakland for four games at the Coliseum.
