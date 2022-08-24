Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
FWP extends implementation dates on the commercial use caps on Madison River
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will extend implementation dates on the commercial use cap on the Madison River. Enforcement is now postponed until next year. The goal is not just address the Madison, but tackle other popular rivers across the state.
NBCMontana
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to consider commercial use cap on Madison River
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a decision today on whether to postpone enforcing the commercial use cap on the popular Madison River. The state is trying to resolve conflicts on its most popular and crowded river. The Madison goes through Yellowstone National Park.
NBCMontana
West Nile virus detected in mosquitos from Dawson County, Lewis and Clark County
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquito samples from Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties. This season' s first infected horse occurred earlier this week in Lewis and Clark County. As of today, no...
NBCMontana
40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line
MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
FWP to host open houses across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
NBCMontana
USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
NBCMontana
Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
NBCMontana
New short tests will be administered in Montana schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana education officials are piloting a new testing system for students this fall that consists of up to six short tests during the school year. The scores of the tests are added up throughout the year to generate a combined score and submitted at the national level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Nursing home crisis impacts Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
NBCMontana
Isolated storms possible today with breezy conditions returning
A slow-moving low pressure system that has brought unsettled weather to western Montana will begin to trek out of the area today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the day but coverage should be less than we have seen in recent days. Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will all be possible with any storms that do develop.
NBCMontana
Thunderstorm chances for the rest of the work week
We've got thunderstorms on tap for today, mostly confined to the higher terrain. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Thunderstorms and showers are expected again tomorrow. In fact, we are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Without much flow aloft, the showers and thunderstorms we expect tomorrow will be slow movers- bringing some beneficial rainfall over isolated areas. We'll see additional chances for thunderstorms again Thursday and even Friday. Temperatures will fall back a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s around western Montana.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Fire can create its own weather
We have seen very dry conditions recently amid fire season. With conditions as dry as they are, even thunderstorms can ignite new fires. All it takes one lighting strike. These fires can quickly burn through the parched vegetation, but did you know that fires can create their own weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
2 Washington residents convicted of illegally transporting people into Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Washington residents were convicted of illegally transporting six Mexican nationals from Canada to the United States through a remote area in Lincoln County. Miguel Angel Medina, 62, was convicted of transporting illegal aliens after a two-day trial. Leslie Patricia, 51, pleaded guilty to the transportation...
NBCMontana
Scattered storms through the end of the week, FLOOD WATCH in effect until 6:00am Thursday
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for much of western Montana (west of the Continental Divide) until 6:00am Thursday morning. This includes areas from Butte to the north and west through Missoula and Kalispell. A very moist and slow-moving storm system will produce unsettled weather today and Thursday. Scattered slow...
NBCMontana
2 Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding on Thursday.
Comments / 0