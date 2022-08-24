ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

40-acre wildfire reported within 1 mile of Montana-Idaho state line

MISSOULA, Mont. — A wildifre burning six miles east of Murray, Idaho, within a mile of the Montana-Idaho state line, has burned about 40 acres, according to Inciweb. The Bear Gulch Fire was first reported Aug. 18 near Maple Peak. It is believed to have started from lightning. The...
MURRAY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

FWP to host open houses across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will host a number of open houses across Montana starting next Wednesday. FWP officials and staff members will visit regional offices during a tour of the state. Members of the public are invited to attend these open houses and ask questions.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

USDA invests $72K to combat climate change in rural Montana communities

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture committed $71,554 toward critical infrastructure to combat climate change in Montana's rural communities. USDA Rural Development will invest the money for eight projects through the Rural Energy for America Program along with the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Loans and Grants program.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Recreational marijuana still banned on university campuses

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recreational marijuana sales became legal this year in Montana, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed everywhere. It’s still against policy if a student 21 years or older purchases marijuana and takes it onto Montana State University or University of Montana's campus. “We certainly...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

New short tests will be administered in Montana schools

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana education officials are piloting a new testing system for students this fall that consists of up to six short tests during the school year. The scores of the tests are added up throughout the year to generate a combined score and submitted at the national level.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Mortality#Fwp#Madison River#The Ennis Reservoir#Ford
NBCMontana

Nursing home crisis impacts Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont — A troubling trend sweeping the nation -- more than 1,000 nursing homes closed since 2015, displacing 45,000 residents. Montana is also feeling the impacts of the crisis. Reports show in the past six months the Treasure State lost about 10% of its nursing home beds. “There's...
NBCMontana

Isolated storms possible today with breezy conditions returning

A slow-moving low pressure system that has brought unsettled weather to western Montana will begin to trek out of the area today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the day but coverage should be less than we have seen in recent days. Locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will all be possible with any storms that do develop.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Thunderstorm chances for the rest of the work week

We've got thunderstorms on tap for today, mostly confined to the higher terrain. If you hear thunder, head indoors! Overnight lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. Thunderstorms and showers are expected again tomorrow. In fact, we are under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center (WPC). Without much flow aloft, the showers and thunderstorms we expect tomorrow will be slow movers- bringing some beneficial rainfall over isolated areas. We'll see additional chances for thunderstorms again Thursday and even Friday. Temperatures will fall back a little closer to normal with highs in the 80s around western Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D weather: Fire can create its own weather

We have seen very dry conditions recently amid fire season. With conditions as dry as they are, even thunderstorms can ignite new fires. All it takes one lighting strike. These fires can quickly burn through the parched vegetation, but did you know that fires can create their own weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs uses 3D technology to explain.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
NBCMontana

2 Montana brothers plead guilty for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Joshua Calvin Hughes, 38, and Jerod Wayne Hughes, 37, both of East Helena, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of an official proceeding on Thursday.
EAST HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy