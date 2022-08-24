Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Worcester’s White Eagle to host first Polish Fest on Saturday
Julie Sargentelli remembers going to the Polish Fest in Worcester as a kid. As soon as she joined the White Eagle Polish membership club, she said it was a goal of hers to bring the festival back. Now White Eagle, is hosting its first annual Polish Fest on Saturday from...
Animal sanctuary in Westfield welcomes children for summer fun on Saturday
WESTFIELD — Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its annual Back to School Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at 232 Montgomery Rd., Westfield, and entry is free for animal lovers, both big and small. Donations are always appreciated. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3...
Springfield offers funds for public murals
SPRINGFIELD — Art organizations looking for financial assistance for mural art projects, are in luck. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy Sheehan, city development officer, has issued a request for proposals for these organizations, who can receive a total award amount of $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday
Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
State Office of Victim Assistance awards $2.3M to 5 Western Mass. support agencies
SPRINGFIELD — Five Western Massachusetts nonprofits that work with victims of violent crime, including three programs in Springfield, have been selected to share $2.3 million in grant funding from the Massachusetts Office of Victim Assistance, the agency announced yesterday. The grants, to be made over two years, are directed...
New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes
After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Ice Cream with the Mayor’ returns to Chicopee (photos)
CHICOPEE — Siblings Brayden, Macie and Aubree Kalisch of Chicopee got a scoop on civic pride along with their bowls of ice cream as Mayor John Vieau chatted them up during “Ice Cream with the Mayor.”. Back after a hiatus during the pandemic, the event at the Chicopee...
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Big E foods review: From Chicken & Waffles Milkshakes to Spicy PB&J Burgers
Summer will soon be coming to a close, which means it will be time to put away the swimsuits and bust out your stretchy pants. It’s time to take a look at the crazy new foods coming for the 2022 Big E. Once again, a colorful cavalcade of vendors...
Friday night concerts conclude with Westfield ‘Idol’ Lexi Weege
WESTFIELD — Friday night’s final installment in the Downtown Live Concert Series will feature a Westfield native come home, former “American Idol” contestant Lexi Weege. The band Weege and the Wondertwins will take the Lambson Square stage for the final Friday night free concert, at 7...
Amazon set to close 5 warehouses in Massachusetts due to company overgrowth
Amazon plans to close five of its Massachusetts delivery warehouses due to the company’s overgrowth during the COVID pandemic, a spokesperson told the Boston Globe. Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Amazon, told Globe reporters that the company’s delivery warehouses in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph and Mansfield will all be closing.
Boston police rescue father and son as boat sinks in Boston Harbor
A father and son are safe and back on dry land thanks to the quick work of Boston police who rescued the pair as their boat sank in the far reaches of Boston Harbor. Police found the men struggling to stay above water, clinging to a cooler near the Graves Light, the lighthouse on the outermost island in Boston Harbor. The engine of the men’s boat had become tangled in lobster lines, and they abandoned ship as the vessel took on water, the Boston Police Department said.
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
New food at The Big E: Spicy PB&J Burger from SoulFully Vegan food truck a tasty twist of unlikely, bold flavors
What do you get when you mix spicy, savory and sweet? A vegan PB&J burger of course. Although a not so typical approach to the all-American burger, SoulFully Vegan is creating a twist of unlikely parings of bold flavors. The PB&J burger is one of the items SoulFully Vegan is...
Clark University graduate students rally for higher compensation: ‘Most of us are just skating by’
Gia Davis, a teaching assistant in Clark University’s Psychology Department, can’t afford to live alone with their partner. They also can’t afford to take their car, which has had its check engine light on for months, to a repair shop. “We live in a housing Co-op right...
Photos: UMass Amherst’s aims to improve pedestrian safety after student killed, another seriously injured by cars
Well-trafficked roads at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are under construction this month as the school aims to better protect pedestrians on campus after a student was struck and killed and another seriously injured by cars this spring. The death of a 19-year-old freshman student in February, followed by a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
81K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0