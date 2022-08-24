ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield offers funds for public murals

SPRINGFIELD — Art organizations looking for financial assistance for mural art projects, are in luck. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy Sheehan, city development officer, has issued a request for proposals for these organizations, who can receive a total award amount of $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Sturbridge, MA
Sturbridge, MA
Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday

Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WORCESTER, MA
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options

WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
WARE, MA
New food at The Big E food: The Place 2 Be will be serving up Cotton Candy Milkshakes, variety of mini pancakes

After its recent opening in Springfield, The Place 2 Be — an Instagramable brunch spot — is headed to a spot at The Big E. “The Place 2 Be is a millennial food concept founded in 2015. It’s inspired by a true love for brunch, Instagram, and our customers. The menu is a balance of comfort and innovation, celebrating food that appeals to both novice and extreme foodies with a twist, all encompassing our key mantra: Go Bottomless,” Place 2 Be said on their website.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
Friday night concerts conclude with Westfield ‘Idol’ Lexi Weege

WESTFIELD — Friday night’s final installment in the Downtown Live Concert Series will feature a Westfield native come home, former “American Idol” contestant Lexi Weege. The band Weege and the Wondertwins will take the Lambson Square stage for the final Friday night free concert, at 7...
Boston police rescue father and son as boat sinks in Boston Harbor

A father and son are safe and back on dry land thanks to the quick work of Boston police who rescued the pair as their boat sank in the far reaches of Boston Harbor. Police found the men struggling to stay above water, clinging to a cooler near the Graves Light, the lighthouse on the outermost island in Boston Harbor. The engine of the men’s boat had become tangled in lobster lines, and they abandoned ship as the vessel took on water, the Boston Police Department said.
BOSTON, MA
