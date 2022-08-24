Read full article on original website
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
Attempted Abduction of Ohio 6-Year-Old From Front Lawn Caught on Camera
A routine chore turned into a horror story when a 6-year-old Ohio girl was grabbed in front of her home’s front lawn by a passing stranger on Wednesday. The girl was just taking the trash out to the curb when Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her private parts and then attempted to pull her along the sidewalk before she quickly escaped, according to court documents. The whole exchange was caught on the family’s home security camera, shared with local NBC affiliate WLWT. Her parents, who were only identified by first name to protect the child’s identity, were just inside the door when they heard their child’s blood-curdling scream, captured on tape. Her furious father, Ricky, decided to chase down McPherson with his car. He caught up to the alleged offender in the parking lot of a local auto-repair shop, a scene also caught by a security camera, where he was found hiding inside an “old Dodge caravan,” Ricky said. McPherson is currently in custody at the Butler County Jail where he’s charged with third-degree felonies including gross sexual imposition of someone under 13.Read it at NBC WESH
Brookfield police say charges pending against reckless ATV drivers
Brookfield police say charges are pending against a group of people who have been driving ATVs recklessly in the township, destroying yards and running from officers.
Exclusive: Neighbors, parents seek answers after FBI raid at home daycare in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Parents in St. Albans said they’re looking for answers after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided a home daycare in the 900 block of Baier Street. Neighbors said FBI agents were at the home Wednesday morning for several hours. Two witnesses said they saw the agents remove several garbage bags […]
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
Driver in fatal crash identified as a Pa. state trooper
John Farally Sr., a 56-year-old man from Pitcairn, stopped at a red light when another car hit him from behind. According to state police, 27-year-old state trooper Tyler Strini, 27, of Homer City, hit Farally, who was taken to the hospital and died the next day. Now his family wants Strini to be charged with vehicular homicide.
newsonthegreen.com
Mom calls damage to girl ‘irreparable’
Dustin Kaczmark apologized for sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl and said he was taking full responsibility for his actions, but the girl’s mother called the damage he had done to the girl “irreparable.”. “I can’t do anything to change what happened,” he said. Kaczmark, 24,...
Head-on crash ‘intentional’: Holmes County Sheriff
Officials in Holmes County believe a head-on crash that took place over the weekend was intentionally caused.
WANE-TV
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
Alert issued for new dangerous drug mix called 'Tranq Dope' in the Tri-State
'Tranq Dope' is a narcotics mixture involving the tranquilizer Xylazine, a sedative veterinarians use on animals.
Charged former Ohio attorney again refuses to leave jail cell
Maridee Costanzo was set to have a hearing on Tuesday morning for her contested cases.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
erienewsnow.com
State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
ODOT hiring drivers for winter season
The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to put more drivers on the road this winter.
paydayreport.com
Ohio Teachers Strikes Spread to Lordstown – Help Us Cover it
With striking Columbus teachers reaching a tentative agreement today, I am sensing a lot of deja vu of what happened in West Virginia 4 years ago when teachers won a bold strike, inspiring teachers nationwide to go on strike. Teachers throughout the state are upset over devastating property tax cuts,...
