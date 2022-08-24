ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griff Griffitts elected to State Rep. District 6

By S. Brady Calhoun
UPDATE: August 23, 2022 10:15 p.m.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of eyes were on the State Representative District 6 seat on Tuesday.

Both candidates ran a strong campaign but ultimately, it was Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts who came out on top.

Tuesday’s State Representative race for Bay County was a universal primary meaning anyone could vote in this race because both men are republican candidates.

Because there was no democratic challenger, Griffits is the state representative elect.

Griffitts said it’s been a long 17 month on the campaign trail and said he’s ready to get to work in Tallahassee.

“I think we got to look at some infrastructure in Bay County whether it’s transportation or underground,” Griffitts said. “We got to work on some property insurance issues I think state wide and I think the Governor has some priorities with teachers. I think that’s a pet project for him so I think we’ll look to the Governor’s priorities as well so we can champion some of those.”

Griffitts’ opponent, Brian Clowdus, gained a lot of popularity in Bay County in recent months. Even though he lost, Clowdus said they ignited base that hadn’t been fired up in the past.

“This campaign had excitement, it had joy, and people in Bay County who weren’t really targeted in the past felt like they mattered so again,” Clowdus said. “When I went to bed last night I said ‘You know what? There is nothing I would have done differently.’ We created a movement, we put the people first in Bay County and there’s something to be proud of about that.”

When asked if he would run again, Clowdus said the first thin he wants to do is sleep but also said this is not the last Bay County has seen of him.

Our previous version of the story is below.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts defeated his political opponent Tuesday night to be elected as the state representative for Bay County.

Griffitts was elected by a two-to-one margin with 19,372 votes (66 percent) to Brian Clowdus’s 9,780 (34 percent) votes.

This is a developing story and we will have more information, including interviews from Griffitts and Clowdus later tonight.

