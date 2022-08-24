Read full article on original website
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
A hot mic caught Rep. Matt Gaetz reassuring Roger Stone that the 'boss' would grant him clemency and he won't go to jail: report
Stone was found guilty of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Matt Gaetz's Republican primary opponent suggests he is the possible FBI Mar-a-Lago informant in new attack ad
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's GOP opponent Mark Lombardo suggested in an ad that Gaetz is the possible Mar-a-Lago informant. The attack ad suggests that Gaetz had something to do with the FBI search of Donald Trump's property. "Is Gaetz the informant?" a narrator in the 30-second political advertisement asks. Florida...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
AOL Corp
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
The magistrate, who is Jewish, is facing attacks that are antisemitic in nature.
FBI searched Melania’s wardrobe, spent hours in Trump’s private office during Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI. Take a look inside his exclusive resort that the public never sees.
The FBI executed a search warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday, Trump said in a statement. Mar-a-Lago is Donald Trump's private club in Palm Beach, Florida. The property made a number of headlines and served as the First Family's gilded getaway throughout Trump's presidency. Here's a look...
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Donald Trump reportedly kept hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Florida and New York go to the polls as Democrats seek to defend their congressional majority in November
Former Trump White House lawyer reacts to FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb joins CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
NBC THINK op-ed suggests other Republican leaders secretly hope FBI raid sinks Trump
An NBC THINK piece speculated that in the wake of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida, Republican leaders are discreetly hoping it will destroy his political prospects. Emmy Award-winning producer and communications consultant Arick Wierson speculated that many Republicans can't wait for the fall...
