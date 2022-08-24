Read full article on original website
Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt signs 8-year extension
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward...
Pigskin Preview: Coronado Mustangs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a 7-5 playoff season Coronado enters their season under Head Coach DJ Mann, who is now the most tenured Varsity Head Football Coach in Lubbock ISD. Seven Offensive and five Defensive starters return and with plenty of experience back, the Mustangs will look to...
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Frenship Tigers are the lone area Class 6A school, the State’s top classification. Jay Northcut welcomes back four offensive and seven defensive starters. Frenship will have some speed this season and they look to return to the playoffs and win a postseason game.
Gary Gaines, ‘Friday Night Lights’ high school football coach, dead at 73
LUBBOCK, Texas — The iconic Texas high school football coach whose team was the subject of the book and film “Friday Night Lights” has died at age 73, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to The Associated Press, family members said Gary Gaines, who had Alzheimer’s disease,...
Texas Tech soccer faces New Mexico Thursday, August 25
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is set to meet the University of New Mexico at the John Walker Soccer Complex this Thursday, August 27, at 7 p.m. Coming off a bitter defeat to Arizona (Tech registered 17 shots on goal to Arizona’s 6), Tech looks to get back to winning ways at home before hitting the road for the next three games.
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juan Rodriguez is the new Head Football Coach at Lubbock High as he looks to bring some new life and excitement to the program. With five offensive and five defensive starters back, Lubbock High drops down to Class 5A Division II, which should help them be competitive in games.
Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band from Raiderland became famous for traveling with the football team back when that wasn’t the norm. And since its establishment 97 years ago, it has played on some pretty large stages, too – bowl games, NFL halftime shows and even a St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland.
Retired Lubbock Justice of the Peace passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jim Dulin, a retired Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 in Lubbock, passed away yesterday. “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone of the loss of retired Justice of the Peace, Honorable Jim Dulin. Jim passed away yesterday and in speaking with his sons, service arrangements are pending at this time. Please keep his children and their families in your prayers,” said County Judge Curtis Parrish in a statement today.
Lubbock Symphony and Texas Country Reporter Present ‘A Texas Tribute’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Symphony Orchestra (LSO) presents a collaboration between Texas Country Reporter and the symphony! A Texas Tribute is a collaborative experience between symphonies all over Texas and Bob and Kelli Phillips of Texas Country Reporter. These two Texas icons began working with The Dallas Winds and composer David Lovrien to bring this tour to Texans, including patrons of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra. We are excited to have Bob and Kelli Phillips in Lubbock on Thursday, September 8th, at 7:30 at The Buddy Holly Hall.
SPC to honor Law Enforcement Academy graduates on Aug. 26
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -South Plains College will honor the 2022 Law Enforcement Academy graduates during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) in the Sundown Room. The class will feature 20 graduates. The 22 Alpha Squad Leaders are Company A Marvin Laxson of Lubbock, Company B David...
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
Lubbock band ‘All About Alice’ wins Clovis Battle of the Bands
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Katie Scholl, Dakota Hansen, Jace Brooks, Jack McClanahan, and Noah Luna make up the All About Alice Band. Scholl is the lead singer, Hansen is the bassist, Brooks is the lead guitar player, McClanahan is the rhythm guitar player, and Luna plays the drums. The group started playing together about two years ago.
Texas Tech, Reliant announce multi-year partnership
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wreck ‘Em! Texas electricity provider Reliant is teaming up with the Red Raiders as a proud partner of Texas Tech Athletics and the Texas Tech Alumni Association. The organizations announced today a new multi-year partnership that supports Texas Tech Athletics, fans, alumni and the Lubbock community.
British delegation to visit Lubbock on trip around Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - A British delegation, including Consul General Richard Hyde, will embark on a road trip around Texas beginning on Sept 6. Their visit to Lubbock will fall on Sept 12. Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated earlier this year and the team aims to honor her...
Is This the Best Venue for Punk/Metal Shows in Lubbock?
The crowd at this place specifically has been insane every time I've been. A lot of people aren't aware that Raider's Axe Gallery, located at 1408 Avenue F, hosts metal shows every now and then. You would assume they only offer the axe throwing and the breaking of things, but nope. There's a genuine scene.
South Plains College to host building dedication
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College will host the Grand Opening and Dedication of the Wilburn and Helen Wheeler Science Center at 10 a.m. on Sept 9 in the Helen DeVitt Jones Student Learning Center. An open house and tours will follow the ceremony and ribbon cutting. Through...
Wolfforth Police Department joins kids in a game of basketball
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Wolfforth resident Scarlett Ramsey’s driveway is a popular spot for neighborhood kids. Ramsey said she often has up to 20 kids playing outside of her house in the evenings. “We bought the boys a basketball that lights up and the goal lights up and other kids would see it and they’d start […]
Comfort Keepers’ Feed Seniors Now Campaign benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - During September, National Hunger Action Month, Comfort Keepers® of Lubbock, TX is asking the community to make food or monetary donations to the Feed Seniors Now™ food drive benefiting Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ programs. Businesses, healthcare organizations, churches, and others are encouraged...
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
