beavercountyradio.com
Monaca Borough Council Approves Lowest Bid for Water Disinfection System
(Monaca, Pa.) The Monaca Borough Council met Tuesday night and approved Kukurin Construction, who was the lowest responsible bidder, for the Water Disinfection Replacement Project at the pump house. The bid was for $394,000. In other business council approved the allocation of $50,000 to the Monaca Community Development Corporation for...
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
Washington County commissioners taking steps to get Avella School District students internet access
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Avella School District is surrounded by rolling hills and farms, but the lack of good internet was evident for parents. “Half the time it wouldn’t work or you could come here to work. Just time-wise it wasn’t appropriate,” said Avella Parent Melissa Robinson.
3 city council members to introduce bill declaring homelessness 'public health emergency'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City leaders are calling for action related to the sudden surge in people experiencing homelessness and the spread of tent encampments.Pittsburgh City Council is demanding immediate action to address what it's calling a "public health emergency."Over the past few weeks, KDKA-TV has shown the encampments — tent villages that have sprouted up in parklets and on the trails along the rivers — an unprecedented surge in homelessness."This is a public health crisis right now, the homeless situation here in our city," said Jerrell Gilliam, director of Light of Life Rescue Mission.Light of Life Rescue Mission on the...
Local school giving out free supplies
There will be food, fun and free school supplies! It goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school.
Students in southern Butler County set to begin school year at district with new name
Students in six south Butler County communities will return to classes Thursday for a new school year under a new district name. More than a year ago, officials in the South Butler County School District began the process of changing the district’s name to Knoch School District. School officials...
beavercountyradio.com
Northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Lane Restriction Starts Monday in Bellevue
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a northbound lane restriction on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Bellevue Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 29 weather permitting. A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound Route 65 at the intersection with Kendall Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m....
explore venango
Nearly a Dozen Area Stations Respond to Trailer Fire in Clintonville
CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen fire stations from Venango and surrounding counties were dispatched to a trailer fire at Village Acres in Clintonville Thursday morning. (Photos by Mandy Williams) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in at 10:35 a.m. for a fire that...
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
beavercountyradio.com
Route 51 Rochester-Beaver Bridge Ramp Inspection Today in Rochester
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the ramp from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge (Route 51) to Route 65 in Rochester Borough, Beaver County, will occur Thursday, August 25 weather permitting. Lane shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from the Rochester-Beaver Bridge to...
Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
beavercountyradio.com
Contractor Charged with Criminal Homicide in Center Twp. Shooting
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier issued a press release Wednesday night with the details on the shooting that took place at approximately 10 a.m. last Saturday morning on Cedar Ridge Drive in Center Township, Beaver County. Center Township Police were dispatched to the...
butlerradio.com
Italian Festival Returns For Fifth Year
Some may describe this upcoming weekend as Molte Bene in downtown Butler as the Italian Festival returns once again. The annual festival is now in its 5th year in Butler. Starting Friday evening through Sunday, vendors will line Main Street offering special Italian treats among other specialties. Each day also...
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
beavercountyradio.com
University of Pittsburgh To Distribute $7.5 Million of COVID-19 Relief Money To In-State Students
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) The University of Pittsburgh will distribute $7.5 million to more than 20,000 in-state students on all five campuses, the University announced today. These funds represent 100% of Pitt’s one-time state allocation of COVID-19 relief money that was recently granted by Governor Tom Wolf’s office. Pitt estimates...
cranberryeagle.com
Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years
Southwestern Butler County residents of a certain age know that Balls Bend on Route 228 was named not for the courage it takes to navigate the dangerous curve, but for gentleman farmers and prominent businessmen Hiram, George and Henry Ball. The Ball family owned three farms in the area of...
wtae.com
McLaughlin Run Road roundabout opens in Upper St. Clair
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — A big change is happening in the South Hills. The McLaughlin Run Road roundabout is now open in Upper St. Clair. See the new roundabout: Watch the report in the video player above. The roundabout opened to traffic Wednesday morning. The $4.67 million project...
lebomag.com
Greg Wharton joins Mt. Lebanon staff
Greg Wharton is Mt. Lebanon’s new urban planning and sustainability coordinator. He will lead the municipality’s sustainability initiatives and programs, and assist with routine planning activities. Wharton worked in planning and development for Cranberry Township for more than a year before coming to Mt. Lebanon. The South Hills...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
