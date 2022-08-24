ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIFR

Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford families get free groceries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
northernstar.info

DeKalb County mobile food pantry announces new events, text alert system

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Community Gardens (DCCG) mobile food pantry is coming to town for multiple events throughout the month of September. The “Grow Mobile” food pantry is a joint effort provided by the DeKalb County Health Department, the DeKalb County Community Action Office, Kish Health and NIU to bring fresh food to food deserts throughout DeKalb county. According to the DCCG’s website, “Eventually the program will be expanded to be a traveling health oasis delivering a range of health-related services and information.”
WIFR

Officer Half Dozen part of bright future for law enforcement

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A six-year-old boy’s dreams of being a police officer come true after he spends a couple of days with the Belvidere Police Department. 6-year-old Kane Dammon, also known as Officer Half Dozen, is following in his father’s footsteps; sort of. 26-Years after his dad, Former Sergeant David Dammon, joined the Belvidere Police Department, Kane became part of the department’s citizens police force.
WIFR

Rock County 911 center director to retire

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4. During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Twisted Crypt haunted house announces 2022 opening date

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th. The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release. In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team

Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
WIFR

Construction for General Mills warehouse in Belvidere underway

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Pamela Lopez-Fettes serves as the executive director for Growth Dimensions in Boone County. In her nearly six years with the development company, she believes the answer to the question, “Why do this?” is behind every large project. It’s one piece of a bigger puzzle.
Adrian Holman

Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28

The biggest event of the year in DeKalb is happening this weekend with Corn Fest 2022. The event started back in 1957 with a corn boil. After 65 years, the Corn Fest is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Illinois smack dab in the middle of downtown DeKalb.
WIFR

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
