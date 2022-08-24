Read full article on original website
WIFR
Boone County Fire Department celebrates 75 years
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Fire Department District 2 is celebrating 75 years of serving the community. Residents can come out from 1 to 5 p.m on Saturday, August 27 to visit the station, located at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane in Belvidere, and enjoy the festivities. Firefighters...
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
Police put Dixon middle school on lockdown after threat
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Reagan Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening message was received on social media. The Dixon Police Department said a student was the recipient of the message, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Despite a heavy police presence at the school, police said […]
Rockford families get free groceries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
Machesney Park’s Harlem High students get a sneak peak at careers
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local school is a couple of days into their school year, and students are being offered a unique learning experience. Harlem High School is allowing students to get a sneak peak inside their dream career. Though classes have only been in session for a couple days, one students said […]
northernstar.info
DeKalb County mobile food pantry announces new events, text alert system
DeKALB — The DeKalb County Community Gardens (DCCG) mobile food pantry is coming to town for multiple events throughout the month of September. The “Grow Mobile” food pantry is a joint effort provided by the DeKalb County Health Department, the DeKalb County Community Action Office, Kish Health and NIU to bring fresh food to food deserts throughout DeKalb county. According to the DCCG’s website, “Eventually the program will be expanded to be a traveling health oasis delivering a range of health-related services and information.”
WIFR
Officer Half Dozen part of bright future for law enforcement
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A six-year-old boy’s dreams of being a police officer come true after he spends a couple of days with the Belvidere Police Department. 6-year-old Kane Dammon, also known as Officer Half Dozen, is following in his father’s footsteps; sort of. 26-Years after his dad, Former Sergeant David Dammon, joined the Belvidere Police Department, Kane became part of the department’s citizens police force.
General Mills breaks ground on new Belvidere distribution center
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — General Mills broke ground Thursday on its new 1.3 million square-foot food storage and distribution center, located at the intersection of Irene Road and U.S. 20. The facility, which will be built on an 11-acre site, is expected to create between 50 and 100 new jobs for the area. Belvidere and […]
WIFR
Rock County 911 center director to retire
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rock County 911 Communications Center director Kathy Sukus announced Wednesday that after 34 years, she will retire from a position in public safety. Kathy’s last day as director will be October 4. During her tenure, Kathy positioned the communications center as a leader in...
Twisted Crypt haunted house announces 2022 opening date
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Twisted Crypt Haunted House is coming back for its 9th year in Rockford, starting September 16th. The horror maze, located at 5420 E. State Street, features 10,000 square feet of “chaos, gore, mystery, mazes, and interactive showrooms,” according to a press release. In 2016, 2019, and 2021 Twisted Crypt Haunted House […]
Too Many People Are Breaking One Important Illinois School Bus Law, Are You One Of Them?
School is back in session for many Rockford-area school districts, so now is the perfect time for an Illinois school bus laws refresher. My daughters went back to school on Monday, and during the last three days at pickup, I have seen one alarming thing happen multiple times; people passing a school bus that has its stop sign out.
WIFR
‘Tough Mudder’ event calls for travel advisories this weekend in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The annual Tough Mudder-Chicago mud run will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 on the grounds of the Chicago-Rockford International Airport. Road closures for the event could impact truck routes into the airport. The following traffic controls will...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Departments Form A Major Crash Assistance Team
Law Enforcement Partnership – — Yesterday a press conference was held to announce MCAT. – Major Crash Assistance Team. MCAT is a multi-agency team of officers and deputies from Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Cherry Valley Police, Loves Park Police Department, Village of Roscoe Police Department, Rockton Police and South Beloit Police Dept.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
WIFR
Construction for General Mills warehouse in Belvidere underway
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Pamela Lopez-Fettes serves as the executive director for Growth Dimensions in Boone County. In her nearly six years with the development company, she believes the answer to the question, “Why do this?” is behind every large project. It’s one piece of a bigger puzzle.
Corn Fest 2022: 8/26 - 8/28
The biggest event of the year in DeKalb is happening this weekend with Corn Fest 2022. The event started back in 1957 with a corn boil. After 65 years, the Corn Fest is one of the biggest festivals in the state of Illinois smack dab in the middle of downtown DeKalb.
WIFR
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
WIFR
Teen shot 7 times and kicked by friend is fighting for his life, family says
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen in Ohio is fighting for his life after being gunned down while riding his bike, WOIO reports. Curtis Jackson’s father said the 13-year-old has had five surgeries so far and has a long road to recovery. “For this to happen to him...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspect Beats A Victim With A Weapon, Inside A Local Laundromat
7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 1207 S. Main Street (Spin World) for reports of. an adult male inside the laundromat with a gun. Upon arrival, officers were advised that no shots had been fired,. but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult...
