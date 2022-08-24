Read full article on original website
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
Interview: Lawton Business Women’s Gala Seeking Sponsors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Yvonne Landmark, the Lawton Business Women’s president, and Caitlin Gatlin, a club member, about their upcoming gala in October. The Lawton Business Women’s Gala will be on Saturday, October 29th, at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2nd St in Lawton. The theme? Roaring Twenties! Attendees aren’t required to dress up, but it’s the perfect opportunity to dress up in your favorite 1920′s inspired outfit and enjoy a night out.
Interview: Cameron University Campus Closet Seeking Donations
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Attending college can be expensive and a significant transition for some, especially in today’s economy, which is why Cameron University provides free supplies to students via their Campus Closet. 7News spoke with Jonna Turner, the Director of Alumni Relations at Cameron University, about what the...
Altus Air Force Base celebrates 23rd annual Cattle Drive
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - On Thursday, Airmen from Altus Air Force Base traded in their wings for saddles, as they celebrated the 23rd year of their annual Cattle Drive. Air Force Leadership stepped off on horseback around 10 a.m., as they led more than 30 longhorn cattle on a three-mile drive throughout the installation.
Remembering the legacy of Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community is mourning the loss of an influential woman. Barbara Curry passed away on Wednesday morning. She was a force and best known for her positive spirit and volunteerism. Barbara Curry was a friend to many, she dedicated her life to giving back...
Area internet provider gives special donation to Hungry Hearts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An area internet provider is giving a little bit more to the community with a special donation. On Tuesday, Nextlink, which offers internet to under-served rural areas, donated 500 dollars to Hungry Hearts. Brian Burrough, an installation area manager with Nextlink, said the donation was part...
Cameron University to host Opportunity Fair in September
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will host an Opportunity Fair, offering part-time employment, internships and volunteer positions. The event will take place Tuesday, September 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Students, alumni and community members will have the opportunity...
LPS high school Leadership classes combine
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After many years of being held separately, the Leadership classes from Lawton, Eisenhower, and MacArthur High schools are combining as one class under the same roof this year. It is all thanks to some help from the owner of a popular restaurant, here in Lawton. On...
Southeast Water Treatment Plant reopens
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After being shut down late last week, the Southeast Water Treatment Plant is back online. The plant was shut down Friday afternoon after officials detected high levels of Manganese in the water. But with the facility up and running again, residents on Lawton’s east side should...
Parents react to Waurika school threat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “Personally I think that the ball was dropped today as far as the safety and stuff,” said Morgan. Larry Morgan has two kids in Waurika High School. He said when he saw a post about a threat on the school district’s Facebook page, he immediately called his wife who was unaware.
Lawton residents mourn the loss of well-known community member, Barbara Curry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is mourning the loss of resident and loved community member, Barbara Curry. Curry was a candidate in the run-offs for Lawton City Council Ward 4, and city officials said she was known for her dedication and love for the community. She leaves...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Festivities on Post
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their rescheduled Alien 8k Race, Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, and other upcoming festivities on post. Their Volunteer Recognition Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, and will be held at...
City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
Student detained after weapon found on LPS campus
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Lawton Public School police detained a student after a weapon was found, during a security check-in. Officials said it happened around 9 a.m. at the Douglass Learning Center. The center is a school for non-traditional students of different ages. Officials said there was no...
Park Jones Realty Report 8/23/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton, by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday. This week’s statistics show little change from last week. The number of...
Bluepeak announces partial completion of Altus fiber internet expansion
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents in Altus now have another option for internet service, after Bluepeak announced partial completion of their expansion of high-speed fiber network to more than 9,000 homes and business. The company is now accepting new customers n the area west of the reservoir and north of...
Motorcycle wreck on Fort Sill Blvd sends one person to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcycle wreck in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. It happened on Fort Sill Blvd. in front of Lawton high just before 11 a.m.. An official with the Lawton Police Department said two vehicles were involved, but only the motorcyclist needed to be taken to the hospital.
DEQ issues $6 million fine after hand sanitizer fire
A company that is accused of illegally disposing hand sanitizer in multiple locations in Grady County is being fined more than $6 million.
Hit cyclist returns to complete bike ride
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -John Wheeler spent all 2019 preparing for the Hotter’n Hell Hundred Ride. Just weeks before the big day he was hit by a semi and flown to the hospital. Now, he is back and more motivated than ever before. John Wheeler was riding down highway 62...
Altus Police search for suspect in pawn shop burglary
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Police in Altus are looking for answers, after someone burglarized a pawn shop on Thursday. According to Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, police showed up to Action Pawn off 315 South Main street around 1 a.m.. The burglar broke a window on the west side of...
