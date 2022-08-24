ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOK-TV

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas. MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed. Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS

