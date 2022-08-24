Read full article on original website
Mississippi expands access of Naloxone to prevent opioid overdose deaths
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health is allowing pharmacists to sell Naloxone, an opioid reversal drug, to customers without a prescription - giving access to anyone who asks for it. “It is a necessity right now, considering the evolution of the drug culture, as we continue to...
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program. Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT)...
Alabama AG: Prosecuting scammers remains legal challenge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process of prosecuting scammers can be a lengthy one, but Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall explained the harsh reality is many of criminals get away unscathed. “Those who engage in this behavior typically do not live in the jurisdiction of the state of Alabama,” Marshall...
Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Donations for blood have seen a decrease over the past several months, and local hospitals are beginning to see a drop in their supply, nearly running out of blood. The need for blood is becoming more and more of an issue across the country and right here...
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Ala. higher education leader supports loan forgiveness; others react
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden’s plan to erase anywhere from $10,000-$20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans has left many college students in Alabama hopeful. “I took out a loan when COVID started, and that would help out a lot,” said Joshua Jenkins, a senior...
MEMA offers 10 safety tips amid threat of flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State emergency leaders are also keeping a close eye on the weather Wednesday, as heavy rains are expected to produce as much as six inches of rain in some areas. MEMA, the National Weather Service, and other county emergency leaders are preparing for heavy rain encouraging...
MDOT schedules temporary lane closures on portion of MS 25
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a portion of MS Highway 25 will be closed. Both directions of MS 25 at 4 miles North of MS 43 will be closed from Wednesday, August 24 - Thursday, August 25 at 3:53 a.m. The...
First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Heavy rain storms are being experienced all over Mississippi, causing issues with our neighbors to the north. Multiple highways have been washed out, including some in Newton, Scott and Rankin counties. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
