Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Bentley Mulliner Batur Previews The Electric Future Of The Brand
For the first time in a long time, Bentley's cars are going to look a bit different. The new Bentley Mulliner Batur coupe makes its debut in Monterey, California, this week, and it previews what all models will look like moving forward. The Batur bucks the now-former Bentley design language...
Skoda Vision 7S Shows Bold Design In First Exterior Sketches
Skoda is one of Europe’s most practical and affordable automotive brands and the company has a history of creating spacious vehicles with smart features. The firm’s new concept vehicle, the Vision 7S, won’t shy away from this trend and will offer a comfortable and practical cabin, wrapped in a boxy-looking body. The first exterior sketches of the study show a bold new design language, previewed by a large SUV that looks nothing like Skoda’s current production SUV range.
The Monterey Car Week Experience: RAC #86
It's podcast time! This week we have a packed show with Motor1.com editors Brett T. Evans and Jeff Perez as guests. They recently visited Monterey Car Week for the first time and told us all about it. We kick the show off with some of the high-end vehicle debuts during...
2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Debuts, Production Limited To 17
Land Rover revealed the 2023 Range Rover SV late last year, just before the holidays. The automaker showcased a stunning and luxurious SUV, but the company is ready to make it even more exclusive with the Carmel Edition. Created by SV Bespoke, this limited-run SUV features exclusive design touches inside and out.
Honda Celebrates International Dog Day With Pooch-Friendly Accessories
August 26 is International Dog Day and Honda is celebrating in the United Kingdom by introducing some new accessories to make your pup's car ride better. Honda is selling the pet-friendly accessories as a pack consisting of a rear seat fence, rubber floor mats, a trunk mat, a foldable cargo mat, and a paintwork-protecting trunk step protector. The sets are available for five models. The company mixes and matches the pieces depending on the vehicle. The table below is the easiest way to understand the offerings.
2023 Ford Transit Custom Hides Nothing In New Spy Photos
In this instance, the term spy photo evokes a slightly different meaning from what we usually present. As far as we can tell, there isn't a single piece of camouflage anywhere on this Ford van. We see no plastic panels. There are no fake light decals. Even the Ford badges are on full display. Folks, this is the all-new Ford Transit Custom fully revealed, at least from a design perspective.
Ford Box Truck Hides Posh Camper Conversion Inside Boring Exterior
What would you do if you see an old white Ford E-450 with dualies at the back and a huge plain white box parked on a street? Probably nothing; you wouldn't even give it a second look. That's the stealth that the owner of this feature motorhome was aiming for....
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen Turn To Canada For Battery Production
The German brands aim to secure raw materials from Canada, and more. In almost simultaneous releases, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen both announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Canada in connection to battery materials and technology. Both German companies aim to advance opportunities across Canada's electric vehicle supply chain and secure sustainable sources of raw materials from the country.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
Maserati MC20 Packs Bigger Performance Punch With DMC Upgrade
German aftermarket specialist DMC has a new set of upgrades available for the Maserati MC20 supercar. It's not a wild upgrade, but it enhances the car’s visuals and tweaks the powertrain, producing more horsepower and torque than the stock variant. It's a subtle and sporty upgrade that helps the striking model stand out from other MC20s.
Fastest Diesel-Powered Car At 100th Pikes Peak Race Uses HydroDiesel+
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is a risky place to test out a new technology, but that's exactly what Trillion did with its new fuel technology called HydroDiesel+. The company was the official fuel provider for the Boxeer Race Team and sponsored driver Grégoire Blachon in the 100th running of the hill climb that took place on June 26, 2022.
Porsche's "Sally Carrera" One-Off Sold for $3.6 Million
A week ago, Porsche finally revealed what may be the strangest project in the history of its Sonderwunsch one-off team: a 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera, the character from Pixar's Cars franchise. Now, we know exactly how much an open market values a car from Cars. The Sally Carrera GTS sold for $3.6 million at last night's RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey.
Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder Makes US Debut At The Quail
Maserati is showcasing a brand-new lineup at Pebble Beach for the Monterey Car Week, specifically during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The prestigious event saw the North American debut of the MC20 Cielo spyder. Maserati's Global Chief Executive Officer, Davide Grasso, was present for the ceremony alongside Maserati Americas CEO,...
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
2023 Nissan Murano's Price Increases For Updated Logos, Color Options
Nissan has released the new pricing of the Murano crossover for the 2023 model year. There is a slight increase across the board, which comes with tiny updates from the previous version. In fact, the updates were so insignificant that Nissan chose not to provide updated images to represent those...
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
DeLorean Reveals Alpha5 Plasmatail, Omega 2040 Concept During Pebble
While DeLorean was showing off its Alpha5 to the folks at Pebble Beach, the company offered a glimpse of two other interesting concepts at its nearby DeLorean House. The Alpha5 Plasmatail 2024 and Omega 2040 offer visions of the near and distant future for the brand. Given the names, does this also signify the beginning and the end of the reborn automaker?
