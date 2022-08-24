Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal
LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition. The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. LIVE FROM THE STATE FAIR: Jared Dean checks in with the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Updated: 2 hours ago. LIVE FROM THE STATE FAIR:...
Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support
The Minnesota Department of Education has updated its list of schools identified to receive additional support through a state accountability system aimed at improving student outcomes. The North Star system, which began in 2018, differs from the state's previous accountability system by going a step further to provide services to...
fox9.com
Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
mprnews.org
Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
Report identifies 371 Minnesota schools to receive additional support from the state
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Education is expanding its Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success program, also known as COMPASS, to provide greater support to schools across the state. According to the MDE, the state's North Star Accountability system, which was launched in 2019, identified 371 public...
KEYC
Security in place for Minnesota State Fair
The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
Why is the Dirt in This Minnesota Creek Blue?
I was recently directed to the Facebook group “Minnesota Naturalists” because there was a very interesting post on there, and boy I did not realize the rabbit hole it would lead me down, but the history is so interesting. Within the group, there was a post made by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Minnesota State Fair starts today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!. Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5. Guests...
KEYC
Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
fox9.com
St. Paul schools approves smudging policy
St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
St. Peter to hold open house about potential Gorman Park improvements
St. Peter to hold open house for feedback on Gorman Park improvements. Gorman Park is a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s playground. Security in place for Minnesota State Fair. Updated: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Over 200 police officers from 55...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 23
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and shows COVID-19 cases decreased in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,242 per day. Deaths stayed about level over the past week, while hospitalizations dropped. In total, 13,078 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 during...
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
boreal.org
Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer
A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
When is the least busy day to go to the Minnesota State Fair?
Want to go to the Minnesota State Fair but don't want to have to join a throng of 200,000 people? We don't blame you. The fair is back and there are signs that visitor numbers could be a little closer to pre-pandemic levels, albeit likely won't hit the 2.1 million record seen in 2019.
KEYC
Record number of first-year students register for Minnesota State’s aviation program
More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced. Fresh off hot 2021 season, St. Mary’s looks to take it one step further. As Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s embarks on its final 9-man schedule, the squad is working to build on last season’s stellar 8-2 record.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
Comments / 0