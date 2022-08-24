ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

Minnesota school district lifts gag order on new proposal

LIVE AT THE STATE FAIR — Survival: The Exhibition. The defending section champion Mankato West Scarlets begin their quest to repeat Thursday. LIVE FROM THE STATE FAIR: Jared Dean checks in with the new Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Who’s this? New area code proposed for southern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Residents across southern Minnesota looking to call someone they know could soon have a new area code to program into their phones. The 507 area code, which covers areas including Rochester, Mankato, Marshall and more, is projected to exhaust its Central Office codes (or numbers available) during the first quarter of 2025, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA).
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities. "They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Security in place for Minnesota State Fair

The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota State Fair starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!. Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5. Guests...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Moorhead ahead of the curve with “Seizure Smart Schools”

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - There’s something new coming to Minnesota schools this year, and no it’s not the backpacks or the new shoes. It’s a program called “Seizure Smart” which entails schools having at least one staff member trained in seizure response as well as a seizure action plan.
MOORHEAD, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul schools approves smudging policy

St. Paul Public Schools has approved a new policy that allows students and staff to use tobacco and other natural substances for smudging. It also is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine policy for staff.
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer

A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE

