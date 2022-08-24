ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
Eyewitness News

Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Defendant wanted after fleeing Hartford courtroom, police say

HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son

Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Assault Rifles#Search And Seizure#Ak 47#Marijuana#Law Enforcement#Cornwall Lane#Prospect#Double Star Corp#Pioneer Arm Corp#Dcf
Register Citizen

Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest

FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Hamden Police arrest New Haven man for gas station shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have charged a man with shooting a man in an attempted robbery at a local gas station, in which the victim returned gunfire at the suspects. Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the July shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy