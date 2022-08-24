Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Farmington police officer injured while apprehending suspect
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Farmington police officer was taken to the hospital after a suspect pursuit Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the suspect is in custody. A portion of Route 4 was closed because of the chase but has since reopened. Police said there was an arrest warrant out...
Register Citizen
Defendant wanted after fleeing Hartford courtroom, police say
HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.
Attorney: Man who was Tased by Bridgeport police claims excessive force in lawsuit
Video shows a man in Bridgeport being shot with a stun gun by police. The man's attorney says officers used excessive force.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Meriden Father Accused of Accidentally Shooting Teen Son
Police have arrested a Meriden father accused of accidentally shooting his 17-year-old son in the chest earlier this month. Justin Mergel turned himself in Friday, according to police. Police say Mergel was unsafely handling a gun while showing it to his son when the gun went off inside their Forest...
Register Citizen
Bloomfield man gets more than 6 years in prison after caught with 114 grams of crack, prosecutors say
BLOOMFIELD — A town man was sentenced Thursday to more than six years in federal prison after he was caught with crack cocaine and a stolen handgun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Jaime Holt, 39, was sentenced to 76 months in prison after pleading guilty...
Register Citizen
Police: Wanted man rams Farmington police car before arrest
FARMINGTON — Police say a 34-year-old man rammed one of their cruisers “multiple” times as he was trying to avoid being served with a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon. Officers had attempted to stop the man to serve the warrant around 12:30 p.m., but he led them...
Hamden Police arrest New Haven man for gas station shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police have charged a man with shooting a man in an attempted robbery at a local gas station, in which the victim returned gunfire at the suspects. Samuel Tate, 22, of New Haven was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to the July shooting. He is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, 1st Degree Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment.
Man charged with Public Indecency
Troopers responded Tuesday morning to the Storrs Road location. They say Dante Moore, 29, was exposing himself. He was taken into custody charged with public indecency and breach of peace.
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
Manchester police searching for suspects involved in shots fired incident
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Manchester police are searching for two suspects who are believed to have been involved in a shots fired incident on Thursday. Police responded to the area of Spruce Street at Bissell Street for the report of shots fired just at 3:30 p.m. No victims were located. Manchester police said the suspects […]
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man accused of putting gun in woman’s mouth now faces attempted witness tampering charge
STAMFORD — A city man accused of placing a gun in a woman’s mouth and threatening to kill her is now facing a witness tampering charge after he allegedly tried to get the victim to recant her statements to police, according to a new arrest warrant. Stanley Petersen,...
Plainfield police look to identify man who stole $100 worth from Dollar General
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Plainfield Police Department is looking to identify a man who stole $100 worth of items from Dollar General on Wednesday. Police responded to the Dollar General in the Waregan section of Plainfield for reported larceny around 5 p.m. The manager of the store described the suspect as a white man […]
Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
Waterbury man accused of deadly shooting at Bertie's turns himself in: Police
A Waterbury man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of a restaurant last week has turned himself in to police. Joseph Whitaker, 32, turned himself in at Waterbury police headquarters Tuesday. Whitaker allegedly shot and killed Le'Chard Santos, 32, of Waterbury during a fight in front of Bertie's West Indian Restaurant overnight Thursday.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield
The victim found on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning has been identified.
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man Found Dead in Woods in New Canaan
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the man who was found dead and on fire in the woods in New Canaan on Aug. 10. Police said the man has been identified as Howard Alan Fletcher, 71, of Norwalk. After finding Fletcher, police said, based on the preliminary...
NBC Connecticut
2 Plymouth School Employees Charged With Failing to Report Suspected Abuse of Students
Two Plymouth school employees have been arrested for failing to report suspected abuse or neglect of students by a former teacher, according to police. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and 45-year-old Melissa Morelli, of Plymouth, were arrested Wednesday. Their arrests came one day after Plymouth superintendent Brian Falcone notified parents...
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
