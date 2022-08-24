HARTFORD — A manhunt is underway for a man who ran out of a Hartford courtroom — shoeless — during a hearing early Thursday afternoon, state police said. State police said they’re looking for Marico Ellis, 24, of Hartford. He fled state Superior Court in Hartford on Lafayette Street during a court proceeding shortly after noon, troopers said. He was wearing a black shirt and pants and had no shoes on.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO