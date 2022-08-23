ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California targets local recall election 'hyperpartisanship'

By DON THOMPSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwarO_0hShCks100

Democratic state lawmakers moved Tuesday to limit the “hyperpartisanship” they said has increasingly corrupted California's local recall elections, over the objection of Republicans who said it could boost costs and thwart voters' will.

Currently, voters generally decide whether to recall a sitting official and choose that official's replacement at the same time and on the same ballot.

But that could result in a replacement taking office with a minority of votes in a multi-candidate field, and with potentially fewer votes than the official who is ousted.

That “offers bad actors a powerful incentive for targeting an elected official with whom they disagree, in order to replace them with someone who would otherwise not enjoy the support of a majority of voters,” said Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman.

The pending bill still would allow voters to recall a sitting local government official but eliminate the second step, leaving the local government to appoint a replacement or call a special election to fill the vacancy.

“Elections will be restored to their intended purpose of allowing for a referendum on the integrity or fitness of the recalled official, and not as an end-around to subvert standard electoral processes,” said Newman, who himself was recalled from the Senate in 2018 before regaining his seat two years later.

California is one of 30 states that allows for the recall of local officials, and it has recently had some bruising battles. Voters in San Francisco in June ousted their district attorney in mid-term, though voters there already use a process similar to the pending legislation. And opponents of Los Angeles' prosecutor have failed twice to mount recall elections there.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, last year easily defeated a recall attempt that critics said could have replaced him with a Republican who received a minority of votes.

Statewide recalls would not be affected by the pending measure, and Democratic Sen. Steve Glazer said he fears prospects for broader reforms “have dimmed over time.”

But local recall efforts in California have soared in recent years, from an average of 13 that qualified for the ballot annually between 2010 and 2020. However in 2021 alone 70 local officials faced recalls, Newman said.

That is voters' right, though "we may not like it, particularly if we are the target of that recall,” objected Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez.

“I don't know that we need to meddle with laws that have been in place for decades that have worked and are doing their job,” added GOP Sen. Brian Jones. “It's a solution in search of a problem.”

The Senate approved the bill 29-8, sending it back to the Assembly for a final vote before lawmakers adjourn at month's end. It would then go to Newsom for his consideration.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Glazer
Person
Josh Newman
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Melissa Melendez
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
46K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy