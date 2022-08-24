ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating ticks up to highest since June: Reuters-Ipsos poll

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
 2 days ago
President Biden’s approval rating is at its highest point since June, a new Reuters-Ipsos opinion poll found.

The two-day poll, completed Tuesday, showed Biden’s rating at 41 percent — the first time it has topped 40 percent since the beginning of the summer.

Of the 1,005 adults surveyed, 78 percent of Democrats voiced support for Biden, a figure that stood at 69 percent in early July. Republican approval held steady at 12 percent.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll, which has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points, shows a slow climb in Biden’s polling numbers from last week, when he polled at 40 percent. That stat marked Biden’s highest approval rating in two months.

The president’s poll numbers first dropped below 50 percent approval in August 2021, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and had since steadily declined, reaching their lowest — 36 percent — in May, data shows.

Biden has faced lingering criticism over inflation, and the cost of gas in particular.

His small increase in favorability in recent weeks comes on the heels of a few victories, including dropping gas prices and a blockbuster legislative win.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package, and the successful drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, have put Biden on an upward trajectory recently.

Comments / 69

Gary Ivie
2d ago

no one an there right mind would sopport this man he has totally turned this country upside down and turned it inside out

Danda Mettey
2d ago

how is that possible? he does a poor job. democrats and Republicans can actually see come together and agree with this one.

Common Sense
2d ago

Let’s see? We are in a Recession and Inflation is rising. Cost of living 25% higher since taking office. Interest rates are rising affecting real estate and the construction industry. Energy cost for home utilities are projected to rise up 40% within 2 years. Gas will go up 20 cents a gallon in January because of the Clean Energy Initiative. Got our soldiers killed with a botched exit strategy in Afghanistan. Medicare had the largest premium increase in history. Biden’s popularity numbers reached the lowest in history for a president. Only 27% of Democrats thinks he should run for president again?? DEA reported Drug Cartels have doubled with the Democrats open border policies.

