Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Vernon
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Saturday. Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Hartford Turnpike. According to officers, the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar. The person's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the...
Woman’s body washes up at Torrington’s Burr Pond: Police
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shore of Burr Pond State Park in Torrington. The victim was identified as a 76-year-old woman from Torrington, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the cause of death. Police said that at this time, there […]
NBC Connecticut
Vigil Planned For East Granby Woman Killed in Murder-Suicide
A 49-year-old Avon police officer and his 48-year-old wife, who was the director of the East Granby Public Library, have died in a murder-suicide at their East Granby home Sunday night, according to officials. East Granby is planning to hold a vigil on Monday night. State police troopers and East...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 in West Hartford Reopens After Motorcycle Crash
A stretch of I-84 is flowing smoothly once again. According to the state Department of Transformation, a motorcycle crash had shut down part of I-84 East in West Hartford Saturday evening. It happened around 6:15 near Exit 33. Authorities haven't said whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. — A 76-year-old woman was found dead at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington on Thursday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). DEEP officials said Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), with assistance from Connecticut State Police Troop B and neighboring fire departments, responded...
NBC Connecticut
Man Critically Injured in Hartford Stabbing
A stabbing in Hartford Saturday night has left a man with critical injuries. It all unfolded around 8:20 in the area of 755 Main Street. Officers located a male security guard in his twenties suffering from several stab wounds. He was subsequently taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
23-Year-Old Accused Of Starting Fire That Damaged Saugerties Home
A 911 call about a fire burning at a Hudson Valley home ended with a 23-year-old man behind bars for arson. In Ulster County, emergency crews in Saugerties were called at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with reports of a fire burning in the backyard of a home near the Glasco Turnpike and Town Road.
NBC Connecticut
Barricaded Person Taken Into Custody in Ansonia
A person who was barricaded inside of a home in Ansonia since Sunday night has been taken into custody. Police said non-lethal irritants were used to get 34-year-old Gabriel Resto, of Ansonia, out of the house and onto the porch. He then surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Deaths of Man, Woman in Wethersfield Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide
The deaths of a man and a woman who were found in a car outside of a home in Wethersfield on Saturday night are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to police. Police received 911 calls about gunshots on Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Stable Condition After New Haven Shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in New Haven early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Winchester Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire. When police arrived, they said they found a 41-year-old man from New Haven with gunshot wounds. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Two Shot, 1 Killed in New Haven
One man has died after a shooting on Thompson Street in New Haven early Monday afternoon and another man is being treated after he was shot in the leg, police said. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to reports of multiple gunshots and found the two victims. A 26-year-old New...
FOUND! Dog Who Fled Horrific Route 287 Dump Truck Rollover Turns Up The Next Day
As he recuperated in a hospital bed, a dump truck driver from Bergen County who miraculously survived a horrific crash on Route 287 worried about the fate of his dog. The pooch bolted as rescuers arrived at the scene of the noontime rollover on the northbound highway in Mahwah on Monday. No one knew where he'd gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
1 Taken Into Custody After Argument, Shots Fired Incident in Waterbury
One person has been taken into custody after an argument and shots fired incident in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Elizabeth Street around 2:15 a.m. after getting a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of shots fired. There were no reported victims...
18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
NBC Connecticut
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Hartford
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford early Saturday morning. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue around 4:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Owner of well-known Poughkeepsie bar dies unexpectedly
POUGHKEEPSIE – The owner of a well-known bar in Poughkeepsie passed away unexpectedly this weekend, leaving the community in shock. Sixty-three-year-old Michael Reed, known by many as “Reeder”, owned Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie. He passed away sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Reed is survived by his wife and two young children.
Man Killed After SUV Crashes Into Tree On Palisades Parkway In Stony Point, Police Say
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead on a busy stretch of the Palisades Interstate Parkway. It happened in Rockland County around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 in the town of Stony Point. State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2017 Ford Escape...
NBC Connecticut
Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut
Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties. In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning was issued.
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Comments / 0