Dothan charter school stalls after reversal from Alabama state commission
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Dothan’s first charter school was poised to get a final stamp of approval this week, but state charter leaders are now walking back previous support. The delay is a blow to...
elba-clipper.com
Elba leaders approve ‘one-time’ bonus pay for retired employees
The Elba City Council discussed a potential bonus for retirees during both a work session and the regular council meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 22, at Elba City Hall. In the end, the council voted to give its retired city employees a one-time bonus made possible by actions of the Alabama Legislature earlier this year. Once a bill for such action is approved by state legislators, it is then up to the local governments whether or not to fund the bonus at the local level.
Dairy closings could lead to south Alabama school milk shortage
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30. Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of […]
Alabama schools searching for milk suppliers ahead of Borden Dairy plant closing in September
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The anticipated closure of Borden Dairy’s production facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi next month has schools across Alabama searching for new milk vendors. More than 100 public school districts, charter schools and government agencies statewide rely on Borden Dairy. Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate is working with the […]
wtvy.com
Local business woman offers tuition assistance, guaranteed employment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melinda Sykes, owner of Waxing the City and Alabama Nail Company has big news for cosmetology and esthetics students. Wallace Community College-Dothan hosted Sykes on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 as a guest speaker for the Cosmetology and Esthetics program. She debuted her student loan forgiveness program...
WSFA
Alabama Department of Agriculture head responds to Borden Closures
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - In a statement released Wednesday, The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries along with Alabama Commissioner, Rick Pate, issued their awareness of the upcoming Borden Dairy closures on September 30 in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss and the effect it will have on school milk contracts.
alreporter.com
Ag commissioner responds to Borden Dairy plant closures
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
wdhn.com
Downtown Dothan continues to see progress with new renovations
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan will continue to see change when a local business is renovated to fit the mood of downtown. The Downtown Dothan Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) met to approve finances, as well as in-house matching grants for a local business. The plan for this grant is to help...
WJHG-TV
Primary election voter turnout numbers aren’t very high in 3 Northwest Florida counties
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turnout for Tuesday night’s primary election won’t be one for the history books. “Voter turnout is the voter’s responsibility,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen. “Depending on what’s on the ballot, depending on what the issues are, depending on how negative things were, how positive things were, how much campaigning took place. All of that comes into play when turnout is involved.”
wdhn.com
Sewer line repairs in Dothan Garden District
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will work to repair sewer lines in Dothan’s Garden District. Suncoast, a City of Dothan Contractor, will begin sewer line and rehabilitation work starting Monday, August 29th, through Friday, September 2nd. The following areas will be under repair. Choctaw...
wtvy.com
Dothan to regulate Airbnb’s
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Peggy Deal’s backyard for most of the 29 years she has lived in Dothan’s Brentwood neighborhood was an oasis. Nothing pleased her more than watching her children—and now grandchildren---play outside. Sipping her husband’s specialty—southern sweet tea---she recharged from a hard day at the...
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille is officially coming to Troy
At the Aug. 23 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to enter into a project development agreement for the construction of a Baumhower’s Victory Grille in the city. The project is more than a year in the making and initially came to a stall due to...
wtvy.com
What new conceal carry regulations mean for business owners
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local business owners learned what the new Alabama concealed carry regulations will mean for them. As of January 1, 2023, no permit will be necessary for gun owners to carry their weapon open or concealed. Dothan Police said business owners must display a sign indicating that...
wtvy.com
Bright Athlete: Dothan High's Ella Wood
Commissioner Rick Pate and his staff are working closely with the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Child Nutrition Program and the Dairy Alliance to secure suppliers to provide milk to Alabama’s school children. An Abbeville man has been arrested on sexual torture charges. GOTN Preview: Headland Rams vs...
wdhn.com
Little Red School House will be moved to Downtown Enterprise
In the coming weeks, a piece of the Enterprise’s past will be on the move to a new location. As part of a “Bicentennial” project in 1976, Enterprise High students built a “replica” of a 19th-century, one-room school house. It’s been located along the Boll Weevil Circle for decades.
wtvy.com
Employers desperate to hire turn to online advertisements
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are over 3,000 job openings in the Dothan area as of August 25. Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. A recent study by the Alabama...
wtvy.com
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Coffee County Arts Alliance is bringing back performances in a big way!. The Alliance brings art to the community through paintings and live events. The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). President Ken...
Troy Messenger
Hattie Flowers recognized at senior citizens ceremony
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored Sunday, August 21, 2022, with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery. In addition to the 10 permanent inductees into the Hall of Fame, other seniors were recognized for contributions and service to their communities.
wdhn.com
Air ambulance coming to Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise Rescue Inc. appears one step closer to its goal to get an “air ambulance” based at the city’s municipal airport. This week, the Coffee County Commission approved a 250-thousand dollar line of credit to encourage. Mississippi-based PHI to set up an ambulance helicopter...
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library helps community connect with past
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A feature at the Ozark Dale County Library could help you learn more about your own history. Their genealogy department is working to help patrons connect with their past. Research and Genealogy Librarian Joni Wood has loved research for as long as she can remember and...
