The Elba City Council discussed a potential bonus for retirees during both a work session and the regular council meeting held Monday evening, Aug. 22, at Elba City Hall. In the end, the council voted to give its retired city employees a one-time bonus made possible by actions of the Alabama Legislature earlier this year. Once a bill for such action is approved by state legislators, it is then up to the local governments whether or not to fund the bonus at the local level.

ELBA, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO