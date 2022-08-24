Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
theavtimes.com
AVTA puts electric support vehicles into service
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority has placed into service four new battery-electric vehicles to support fixed route transit operations, the agency announced Thursday, Aug. 25. These all-electric 2023 Chevrolet Bolts were purchased locally from Antelope Valley Chevrolet. “The AVTA Board continues to hold to our vision of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
Fun Things You Can Do While Visiting Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita, known for its beautiful landscapes and exciting rides, is located in the Los Angeles county in the state of California, the United States. The name is derived from Spanish, which means; “Little St. Clare”. The city is known to be one of the largest by population in the state of California, being the 3rd largest city in Los Angeles county. The Southern Californian city of Santa Clarita is stunning and showcases everything the area has to offer.
Santa Clarita Radio
Get Help Stopping Slow Draining And Clogged Pipes
Whitaker Plumbing in Santa Clarita is your go to plumbing company focused on honesty and integrity to provide the best customer satisfaction. Whitaker Plumbing is a family owned small business working for years now to help the community of Santa Clarita change their rusty pipes. Whitaker Plumbers services clogs, leaks or any other problems with your major appliances.
signalscv.com
Hundreds participate in city shredding event
A long line of cars stretched from the lower parking lot of The Centre as residents waited to drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded at the city of Santa Clarita’s document shredding event held on Saturday. So many people showed up to the event...
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Doctor Forges Special Bond with Patients
George Hajjar, M.D., is living his dream and feeling quite fortunate. You can hear the smile when he describes his meetings with patients. “There’s a lot of hugging,” he says. A top-rated oncologist specializing in gastrointestinal cancer, Hajjar juggles two demanding roles: treating patients at City of Hope’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested After Brief Santa Clarita Pursuit
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Valencia last month. On July 24, deputies patrolling Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive in Valencia noticed a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies proceeded behind...
kvta.com
Friday Procession For Ventura City Firefighter Who Died While In Hawaii
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle is coming home. Last week he and his wife Jennifer were celebrating their 25th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii when he suffered "a sudden, critical medical emergency" and passed away. Friday, there will be a procession for Clapsaddle as he returns to Ventura County. The Ventura...
Santa Clarita Radio
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Chamber Sends Letter To County Health Requesting Alignment With State Definition Of ‘Outbreak’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce (SCV Chamber) sent a letter to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday requesting that the County align its definition of “outbreak” to match the state definition. On Wednesday, the SCV Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Dr....
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deceased Person Located at Entrance to Alley in Historic South-Central Los Angeles
Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, CA: A deceased person was located at the entrance to an alley near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
foxla.com
Excessive heat warning in effect for parts of LA County
It's hot outside! Record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions, but cooler conditions are expected later in the week.
Santa Clarita Radio
Need A Well-Built Shed In Your Yard? Try Ulrich Barns In Santa Clarita
In the Santa Clarita Valley, Ulrich Barns provides the highest-quality, best built sheds, barns and cabins for all of your home’s needs. When you have determined that your yard our outdoor space needs a barn or shed, Ulrich Barns has got you and your family covered. “The right lifestyle...
SoCal to see some morning fog, afternoon sunshine Friday
Southern California will see some morning fog on Friday, with a slim chance of thunderstorms in the mountain and desert communities.
Google currently experiencing largest COVID outbreak of any employer in LA County
There are now 302 COVID-19 cases at Google, the most known cases of any employer in Los Angeles County.
Comments / 0