Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To HoustonMatt LillywhiteHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicideJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Father shoots, kills son who was assaulting his mother in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his father after the father told police the 24-year-old man was assaulting his wife, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Rhodes Road in north Harris County.
Police said Deputy Omar Ursin, 37, was picking up dinner for his family in the Atascocita area when someone fatally shot him.
HPD searching for gunmen who killed man sitting in parked vehicle outside apartment
"He's a Godly man. A God-fearing man. He's an awesome person," a family member said. "He did what he could for everyone that was around him. This just was a tragedy."
HPD: Charges filed in fatal shooting over apparent parking dispute at Walmart
HOUSTON — Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of killing someone outside a southwest Houston Walmart Saturday, Houston police say. Police believe the two were arguing over a parking space, according to HPD. Christopher David Hernandez, 23 was expected in court this morning. The 32-year-old victim's...
PCT 4: Man burns down back door of home, barricades himself inside teenage girl's room
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of burning the back door of a home and barricading himself inside a teenage girl's room in northwest Harris County on Sunday has been arrested. The suspect was identified as Andra Singleton. He has been charged with burglary with intent to commit...
Walmart parking spot dispute ends in fatal shooting, suspect arrested: Report
Police said Hernandez then walked into the McDonald's located inside the Walmart where he called them and waited there until they arrived.
Man shot to death after suspect allegedly rides up in scooter and starts shooting, deputies say
Two men reportedly told Harris County deputies they were standing in the roadway when the suspect rode up in a scooter and began shooting at them.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Abram Ray Arbry) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about August 10, 2019, fugitive Abram Arbry performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 8900...
Click2Houston.com
Man, 73, pretending to be cop offers money to women at shelter, trying to lure them inside vehicle, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who was pretending to be a police officer is wanted after attempting to solicit women into his vehicle at a local women’s shelter, according to court documents. Robert Cleophus White, 73, has been charged with impersonating a public servant, docs show. The incident was...
Firefighters took cover before police arrived and shot the gunman dead. Investigators believe the fire was set to lure out the tenants.
HOUSTON — Four people are dead after police said a man set fire to a residential complex early Sunday morning. It happened around 1 a.m. on Dunlap Street near the intersection of Bissonnet and Hillcroft in southwest Houston. Police said the suspect set fire to several units at the...
Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office...
Click2Houston.com
Teenager shot at apartment complex in north Harris Co., sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is in critical condition after deputies believe she was shot in the face at a north Harris County apartment complex. Deputies were called to the Nantucket Square II apartments on Place Rebecca Lane around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. “We get a call for gunshot...
Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking in at 2:19 a.m. and stealing electronics totaling up to $20,145.75.
HOUSTON — A man facing eviction from his Houston rental unit started several fires and shot at residents from the housing complex as they fled early Sunday. The man killed three of the residents before he was fatally shot by authorities, the Houston Chronicle reported. Two victims in their...
HOUSTON — A man was arrested after he tried to lure women at a homeless shelter into his vehicle by pretending to be a cop, according to Houston police. Robert Cleophus White, 73, was charged with impersonating a public servant. According to court documents, White offered two women money...
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot during ongoing dispute with another man over robbery that happened nearly 20 years ago, police say
HOUSTON – An ongoing dispute over a past robbery between two men led to a shooting outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday evening, Houston police said. It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Post Oak near Willowbend Boulevard. According to HPD Lt. L....
