Houston, TX

Splendora, TX
Houston, TX
Splendora, TX
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Indecency with a Child

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating fugitive (Abram Ray Arbry) who is wanted for Indecency with Child (Sexual Contact). On or about August 10, 2019, fugitive Abram Arbry performed indecent acts with a child victim in the 8900...
HOUSTON, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer

Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
HOUSTON, TX
