Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greenville’s three-sport standout named first Student Athlete of Week
Jase Herrick is a four year member of the Trojans football team and a captain on this year's squad
wcn247.com
Fresh Faces: Discuss the college life here at Westminster with a freshman
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Being twenty years old as a freshman, Josh Elm does not exactly fit in with all the others. Elm transferred to Westminster College from Clarion University this fall. Him and his family came to realize that a change in some sort of way was needed. That change ended up being right here in New Wilmington to play football for the Titans.
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Schedule change for upcoming Ursuline-Farrell game
The upcoming high school football battle between Ursuline and Farrell has been moved back a day due to a shortage of game officials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Benzel Pleased with Titans’ Outing Against John Carroll
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Westminster College head football Coach Scott Benzel was pleased with his Titans' performance in a recent controlled scrimmage with Ohio Athletic Conference power John Carroll University. Two-time Presidents' Athletic Conference champion Westminster is preparing for its 2022 season-opener, Sept. 3 at Delaware Valley College. "Our...
ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD PULLS OFF HUGE COMEBACK
CAMPBELL OH- Brookfield coming off their district runner up season found themselves in a early hole against Campbell. Facing a 2-0 deficit in the match, the Warriors rattled off 3 sets in a row to win the match in 5. (21-25 21-25 25-13 27-25 15-12) Lauren Shingledecker put together a...
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS STORM THE GATES IN NILES
NILES OH: Both teams got big victories recently, but only one can get the momentum rolling early in the Northeastern 8 side. The Lady Red Dragons had a step, but couldn’t control the fast pace offense of the Lady Raiders of south range who came away with the 3-1 victory (SR 25-17) (Niles 25-23) (SR 25-11, 25-11).
Mohawk school district returns to class amid hazing allegations against a high school football team
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The first day of school for Mohawk students in Lawrence County was a difficult one. The JV and Varsity football team seasons are on hold. Games and events are canceled, and rumors are swirling. “It’s shocking you know, to hear that things like that are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canfield firm earns magazine’s successful business list
A big honor for a local business. The staff with 898 Marketing in Canfield recently learned they were included in "Inc. Magazine's" annual list of the nation's top 5,000 most successful privately-owned companies.
youngstownlive.com
Fall Into FUN: 2022’s Must-Do Fall Events in Youngstown, Ohio!
Gather ‘round the fire and get the hot dogs and s’mores ready, because fall is almost here!. Youngstown, Ohio (and the Mahoning Valley in general) is a must-visit location when it comes to fall-themed family-friendly events and unique activities! We’ve got world-class farmers markets, nationally recognized corn mazes, and much more! So grab your calendar, and start planning all the fun things you want to be a part of this fall season!
27 First News
Youngstown area autumn frost and freeze guide
(WKBN) – Though we aren’t seeing it on the thermometers right now, hints of fall are starting to pop up. Kids are heading back to school, our amount of daylight is shortening, you can find fall decorations in stores, and pumpkin spice lattes are creeping back onto coffee shop menus.
Longtime WKBN anchor named to Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame
The Youngstown Press Club announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Setup begins for another year of the Canfield Fair
On Thursday, setup started around the Canfield Fairgrounds, from carnival rides to food vendors. Many are in their usual places.
Local high school football team facing fallout after alleged hazing incident
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A hazing investigation has led to severe consequences for the Mohawk Warriors football team. All practices, games and events for both the varsity and junior varsity teams are “inactive” and on hold until at least Aug. 28 while the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office investigates the hazing allegations. That means Friday’s first home game against Union is also canceled.
Farm and Dairy
Identify our newest antique metal tool
We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1222 that we revealed last week — rope maker, used for restringing line on fishing reels, apple peeler and a sharpener for sickle bar mowers. Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, agrees it is used in rope making. He said it...
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
School supply giveaway at local mall
There's a Back To School Bash in Hermitage Wednesday.
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Comments / 0