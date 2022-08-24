Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the fibers...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
25newsnow.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (WEEK) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the city of Peoria...
hoiabc.com
Pekin residents could face fines if snow isn’t removed
PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Temperatures are in the mid 80′s this week, but in Pekin snow removal is already the talk of city council. It all stems from a class-action lawsuit settled in May. The city will pay more than a million dollars on accessibility improvements in...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
25newsnow.com
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com
$50K in damages after Friday morning house fire in East Bluff neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A smoke detector for an alarm clock is what two Peoria residents experienced before sunrise on Friday. According to a news release from Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, emergency crews responded to the East Bluff neighborhood around 3 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a home at 310 E. Virginia Ave.
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
25newsnow.com
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
25newsnow.com
Thousands of rubber ducks race to help abuse victims
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - In record time, Central Illinois stepped up in a big way to raise funds for abuse victims. Yellow ducks have been sold to bring in tens of thousands of dollars to the Center for Prevention of Abuse. Saturday evening, 30,000 rubber ducks will be...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: Your Soul Essentials Beauty Supply
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An oasis for women to get their everyday beauty and bathroom staples. Looking around the beauty supply store, it’s has everything a girl could need, braiding hair, combs, extensions, even local beauty products from entrepreneurs in Peoria. But owner Renita Wyatt says one important...
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
25newsnow.com
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has not...
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission gets $250k donation for youth programs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Known for giving others a helping hand, Wednesday Peoria’s South Side Mission received a helping hand themselves. The Gilmore Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the organization to fund youth outreach programming, recreation rooms and classes. It will also fund a new youth worship center.
1470 WMBD
City Council working on cannabis dispensary rule change
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council still doesn’t want cannabis dispensaries within 1,500 feet of each other, but they’re trying to help a group of potential applicants out at the same time. The council has moved forward adding to its dispensary ordinance provisions for the so-called...
‘Taze Com’ on Saturday storm: ‘We regret we were not able to provide siren alerts’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County agency is taking responsibility for sirens not sounding off in Washington during strong storms the past weekend. On Saturday, storms in Washington produced hail, damaging winds, and a tornado warning. Some residents said despite the severity of the storm, they were not alerted by sirens. “I didn’t hear […]
25newsnow.com
Peoria City Council makes first move on red light cameras, ratifies union contract with firefighters
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City Council is unanimously in favor of asking the state legislature to allow the city to install red light cameras. The council approved a resolution Tuesday night requesting area lawmakers sponsor an amendment expanding an existing law currently allowing red light cameras in just eight Illinois counties, including the Chicago area.
25newsnow.com
Public transit system finalizes plans for Rivian bus route
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system will launch a new west side route serving the local Rivian plant starting October 2 following action Tuesday by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees. It will be called the Cobalt Line because Rivian is one of the first...
