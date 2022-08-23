ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Judge confirms results after automatic recount triggered in tight Phoenix JP race

By Sasha Hupka, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6J5Z_0hSh8r7d00

A justice of the peace contest that was so tight it triggered an automatic recount was finalized Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court, but more legal challenges may come.

Judge Randall Warner reviewed the automatic recount that confirmed the initial results. By three votes, the tally shows incumbent Teresa Lopez holding onto her justice of the peace post at West McDowell Justice Court in Phoenix in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary election.

State law outlines when an automatic recount is triggered. For the West McDowell JP contest, it had to fall within a five-vote margin, election officials said.

The county's Elections Department reprogrammed its ballot reading equipment to only tally votes in the JP race during the recount. A logic and accuracy test took place before all 866,924 ballots were reprocessed.

But Lopez's opponent, state Rep. Robert Meza, is contending that four additional early ballots that the Elections Department was unable to signature verify should be counted. He filed a motion in the recount case asking Warner to consider the issue before certifying the results of the contest.

Warner declined to rule on that motion Tuesday, saying the recount isn't the "proper vehicle" to raise concerns about the signature curing process.

"I do believe that any recount hearing like this is not the appropriate venue for an evidentiary hearing," Warner said.

Although Warner certified the results of the race, Meza and his legal team can still appeal the motion or file a separate lawsuit.

The Arizona Republic could not immediately reach Meza for comment on Tuesday.

Lopez said she is glad to hear the recount confirmed the results of the race, but she isn't celebrating yet.

"I know I hold my breath, because you never know," Lopez said. "You just never know about these matters."

Meza could file appeal, new legal challenge

Meza's motion argues that the four votes in question should be counted because his team was able to get in touch with each of the voters and confirm they signed and cast the early ballots, according to his attorney, Tim Nelson.

At the heart of the matter, Nelson said, is the question of whether the county made "reasonable and meaningful efforts" to contact those voters and alert them that elections staff had questions about their signatures.

"In each of the four instances, the voters have been contacted and have signed affidavits confirming that it was their signature, that was their ballot," Nelson said. "The issue is whether those ballots could still be counted and whether the county has met it's burden."

When verifying voter signatures, elections staff look at an image of each voter's signed early ballot envelope and compare it to up to three other signatures on file. The comparison signatures come from voter registration forms, in-person roster signatures or early voting affidavits from previous elections. Usually, elections staff look at the most recent signatures available.

If elections staff are unsure that a voter's signature matches with other signatures on file, a manager will review all of the signature samples that the Elections Department has for that person.

If they determine the signature does not match, a specialized team at the Elections Department attempts to cure the signature by contacting the voter to make sure they signed the affidavit. State law stipulates that the voter has five business days after the election to respond. Otherwise, their ballot cannot be counted.

If no further legal challenge, Lopez will serve second term

No Republican candidates ran for the JP seat in West McDowell, which means Lopez will return to the bench unless further challenges alter that.

JPs preside over limited-jurisdiction justice courts and hear cases such as small claims, evictions, orders of protection, misdemeanor crimes and some traffic infractions.

They serve four-year terms and receive an annual salary of about $100,000.

Candidates do not need to be attorneys or have any specific education. Before becoming a JP, Lopez was a hearing officer in and around the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

She also worked in government relations, she said. She has an associate’s degree in legal arts and a bachelor’s degree in management, according to her biography on the county's website.

Lopez said she loves serving her community and cares deeply about her constituents.

"For me, it's the people," she said. "I tell them from the bench, I'm a big mama hen. Do not be doing things that you shouldn't in my district because I'm here to protect them and you're putting them in danger if you do otherwise."

Reach reporter Sasha Hupka at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter: @SashaHupka.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Murray Hooper: Arizona could soon execute a 3rd death row inmate

PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court said on Aug. 24 that a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper could be issued in two months. A briefing schedule issued by the state’s high court shows the state’s motion for an execution warrant must be filed by the end of the week. Hooper’s lawyers will then be able to respond.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

‘Red for Ed’ reality: Only 43% of districts gave promised 20% pay raise

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With talk this week of a proposed $10,000 pay raise for teachers statewide, Arizona’s Family is taking a closer look at the reality of this happening. Back in 2018, teachers pushed for better pay and Gov. Doug Ducey promised a 20% raise in 3 years but that didn’t happen in a majority of districts.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Elections
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops

A coalition of news organizations, including the Arizona Mirror, and civil libertarians filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block a new law that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations, arguing that it violates the First Amendment. “If it goes into effect, HB2319 would have a dramatic chilling […] The post Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate

It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Voter Registration#Attorneys#Phoenix Jp#Democratic#The Elections Department#Warner
InMaricopa

Maricopa officer termination upheld after appeal hearing

The City of Maricopa has upheld the termination of former Police Officer Craig Curry after an appeal hearing in July. According to a news release from the city, “After review of the evidence and testimony from witnesses, including Mr. Curry himself, the hearing officer upheld Maricopa Police Department’s decision to terminate Craig Curry. In accordance with City policy, the City Manager (Rick Horst) was then provided with the hearing officer’s decision, along with the evidence and testimony presented to the hearing officer, to review and issue a final decision.”
MARICOPA, AZ
Courthouse News Service

Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog

PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Phoenix New Times

'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU

Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
TEMPE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect

Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

'Fake architect' vanishes with Gilbert business owner's $28K

The announcement by the Biden Administration forgives federal student loan debt of up to $10,000 and an additional $10,000 if the borrower received Pell Grants. Mesa woman says apartment complex didn't move her while repair work was ongoing. Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST. |. Sherry wants another...
GILBERT, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned

Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy