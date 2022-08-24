Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
wdayradionow.com
Oak Grove sets record for first day enrollment as classes begin
(Fargo, ND) -- Thursday was a big day for the history of one of Fargo's most prestigious private institutions. Oak Grove Lutheran School President Bob Otterson says the school has enrolled a record 654 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the largest first-day group of students in those grades since Oak Grove opened its elementary school in fall 2005.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Fire Department seeking additional firefighters due to "growing demand" for help
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for prospective first responders in our area. Fargo Fire Division Chief Craig Nelson joined WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends to speak on the need for more firefighters. He says now is the time to apply for the position, because the department only seeks interested persons once a year.
wdayradionow.com
Essentia Health seeking volunteers in local hospitals
(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. “At Essentia Health, volunteers are instrumental in our mission...
DL-Online
Mother and daughter open interior design business in Detroit Lakes and Perham
PERHAM — Some families are meant to work together, even through multiple generations. This can be said for Perham and Detroit Lakes' mother-and-daughter team, Stacey Morris and Chelsea Brooke, who recently opened an interior design business together; Coral Cove Interiors. "Sometimes you get to a point where you have...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo schools see bump in first day enrollment over last year
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo schools continue to grow, as proven by their opening day enrollment numbers. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 learners in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten is August 30th, and while school officials say the number...
kvrr.com
Fargo daycare closed indefinitely due to water heater leak from nearby business
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo daycare is forced to close temporarily after a water heater leak causes up to 14 inches of flooding. Last weekend Anna Matcha, the owner of Time 2 Play daycare, was informed the center saw a significant water heater leak coming from a nearby business.
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health looking for volunteers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is looking for volunteers in a number of fields. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. They say to ensure the safety...
wdayradionow.com
"Back to school means increased business": Multiple establishments welcome incoming NDSU students
(Fargo, ND) -- Local businesses are happy to serve incoming NDSU students, following the start of the fall semester on Monday. Matt is a shift manager and bartender for Herd and Horns. He says the busiest time of year comes during Football season, especially following tailgating parties. Matt has worked with Herd and Horns for roughly three years, and during that time, he says back to school brings back most of their regular guests.
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
kvrr.com
Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go. The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.
kfgo.com
Otter Tail, MDU to jointly build 95-mile powerline
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities have announced a plan to jointly build a 95-mile power transmission line from Jamestown to Ellendale, North Dakota. It will connect two existing substations. The companies say the power line will allow them to create a more...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County Sheriff, Horace Fire respond to trailer fire south of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a trailer caught fire just south of Fargo Tuesday evening. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that at around 6:27 p.m, deputies and the Horace Fire Department responded to 88th Avenue South and University Drive South for a reported fire. A pickup hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with hay bales from Wild Rice to Glyndon caught fire.
fargounderground.com
JLG’s 8th Annual “Rock the Streets” Concert Comes Back to Downtown Fargo
With 2022 marking the 33rd anniversary of JLG Architects, the firm’s 150+ employee-owners are ready to rock. On Friday, September 9, 2022, JLG will be hosting its eighth annual rockin’ end-of-summer street dance in downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square. Headlining JLG’s “Rock the Streets” concert will be the Fabulous Armadillos, with 100 Proof and The Shuttles opening the night. Food and beer trucks will open at 5:00 P.M., with bands taking the stage at 5:45 P.M. The concert is free and open to the public, with attendees encouraged to bring their own seating.
AG Week
American Crystal Sugar launches 2022 pre-pile harvest
American Crystal Sugar Co.’s 2022 sugarbeet pre-pile harvest got underway on schedule. Farmers who grow sugar beets for the company based in Moorhead, Minnesota, started harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The pre-pile harvest at American Crystal Sugar Co.’s five factories, located in the Minnesota cities of East Grand Forks, Crookston and Moorhead and the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton, began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
kvrr.com
Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public. The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.
wdayradionow.com
First day enrollment numbers out from Fargo Schools
(Fargo, ND) -- As the first day of the new school year comes to a close for Fargo schools, the district has released its latest enrollment report. Fargo schools say in all first-day enrollment sits at 11,437 students. This includes all students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade. Davies High...
valleynewslive.com
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
ohmymag.co.uk
This elderly dog couple are ‘loving life’ again after they have been adopted by a family that adores old dogs
Fran and Earl arrived at Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo, North Dakota after their owner could no longer take care of them. The elderly pit bullsquickly became local celebrities whose loving companionship was legendary. Separating the canine lovebirds would break their hearts. A life-long animal lover with a passion for old dogs saved the day. She gave the furry seniors a big family and a wonderful home.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
