11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
WKTV
Shots fired inside crowded gym in Utica; police investigating
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a male went into the Utica Center for Development on Washington Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday and fired two shots during a basketball game in the crowded gym. Patrol officers who were in the vicinity at the time went to the scene...
localsyr.com
46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — A 46-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to Upstate Hospital, Syracuse Police say. On Wednesday, August 24, at about 9:25 p.m., officers say a shooting happened at the 100 block of Onondaga Avenue. They found the 46-year-old man on the scene. He is expected...
cnycentral.com
Child found in apartment with two adults dead inside on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Family members of one of the victims in a suspicious death investigation said a young child with developmental disabilities was in the home when the bodies were discovered. Sources close to the investigation confirmed a child was found in the apartment on Burnet Ave. where two...
2 found dead in Syracuse apartment; they appear to have been shot, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and a woman have been found dead - apparently both shot - in an apartment on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon. Syracuse police said the bodies of the two adults were found at 3101 Burnet Ave., an apartment building. The building is between South Midler Avenue and North Thompson Road.
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
Family, friends hold vigil for 32-year-old woman found dead in Syracuse apartment
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 30 family members and friends held a vigil Thursday night for Alexis Sellin, a 32-year-old Syracuse woman found dead in an apartment Wednesday. Yellow tape and police cruisers still surrounded the building at 3101 Burnet Ave. Thursday when mourners carried red, black and purple balloons — some of Sellin’s favorite colors — to a nearby sidewalk.
localsyr.com
22-year-old recovering after shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call. Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg. The victim is currently at...
11-Month-Old Dies of Overdose, Mother is Charged with Manslaughter
A Syracuse woman has been arrested on 3rd Degree Manslaughter charges after her 11-month-old baby overdosed and died as a result of an exposure to fentanyl. 31-year-old Elizabeth R. Suave, of Syracuse, was arrested by police following a months-long investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney's office, according to Syracuse.com. According to media reports, Onondaga County 911 received a call back on May 9th, claiming that a baby was in poor health. When emergency crews arrived, the young child was not responding. The child died after being delivered to a local hospital, according to Syracuse.com.
cnycentral.com
Police identify man and woman found fatally shot inside Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police said two people were found dead in a home on Burnet Ave. Wednesday afternoon from "apparent gunshot wounds." The victims were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, at 3101 Burnet Ave. Early Thursday morning police identified one female victim as Alexis Sellin, 32,...
iheart.com
Couple Arrested for Raping Woman While Children Watched In Dewitt
Syracuse, N.Y. -A Massachusetts couple is accused of raping a woman at a DeWitt hotel with two young children in the room:. Onondaga County Sherriff's Deputies say the incident at the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday is disturbing. Investigators say 30-year-old Tasheana Flannery and 27-year-old Dustin Wilson beat, raped and held a woman against her will. The victim managed to escape to the front desk who called 911.
WKTV
Two injured in 3-car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Two people were sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Bleecker Street in Utica Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Utica Police tell NEWSChannel 2 the injuries are considered minor. One of the cars came to rest against a building. There's no word...
Illegal Handgun Seized During Call for Suspicious Vehicle in Hospital Parking Lot
SYRACUSE, NY – Police in Syracuse took an illegal gun out of circulation on Saturday...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/19/22 – 8/22/22
On 08/19/2022 at 3:51 p.m., Zachary M. Barzee was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree during a traffic stop. Barzee was released on 4 UTT’ s with a return court date of 09/08/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court. Inmate Name:...
Syracuse University students are back and so is this legendary Marshall Street bar
Syracuse, NY — For the first time in five years, Syracuse University students returning for the fall semester can head straight to Hungry Chuck’s bar after they unpack. Hungry Chuck’s opens at 9 p.m. tonight in its new home at 135 Marshall St. Students, many accompanied by their parents, began moving in this week for the semester that starts Monday.
Syracuse Man Charged for Stolen Vehicle Out of New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On August 20th, 2022, at about 8:35am, New Rochelle Police were...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Checking in with Syracuse's new police chief after 90 days in office
The Syracuse Police Department has gone through a lot over the past few years. That includes the promotion of one of their own as the newest chief, Joe Cecile. "Both communication and morale have improved as a result of Cecile's appointment as chief," said Joe Moran, president of the local Police Benevolent Association.
localsyr.com
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21 that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car...
localsyr.com
Officers and sergeant injured by inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility
(WSYR-TV) — Two officers and a sergeant were injured at Marcy Correctional Facility on Thursday, August 18. During the incident, an inmate bit one officer and fought with staff who were trying to take contraband that the inmate had hidden on him, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (NYSCOPBA) says.
