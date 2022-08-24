A house in Jefferson County is likely a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning.The fire happened near the 14000 block of West 22nd Avenue, in the Applewood neighborhood. West Metro and Arvada Fire crews were there around 8 a.m.Neighbors tell CBS News Colorado that everyone got out okay, including the pets.Just before 10 a.m., West Metro Fire said three people were inside but made it out okay and firefighters rescued three dogs and a bird.

