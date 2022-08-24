Read full article on original website
Opinion: Homeless, disabled often go hand in handDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Suspect arrested for trying to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attackHeather WillardAurora, CO
Denver to settle more police lawsuits for $185,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Arvada industrial development gets two new tenantsMargaret JacksonArvada, CO
420 Hotels breaks ground on cannabis consumption lounge next monthMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com
Boulder County debris removal program crews complete Marshall Fire cleanup
The post-Marshall Fire debris removal program‘s work is complete, with crews recently clearing the final participating property that was destroyed in the fire. It took Boulder County contractor DRC Emergency Services four months to clear ash, debris, vegetation, concrete and other waste from 566 participating properties, which includes 260 in Louisville, 242 in Superior and 64 in unincorporated Boulder County. The contractor also completed erosion control work, according to a news release.
Woman missing at popular outdoor recreation area on Colorado Front Range
According to a 10 AM report from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a woman named Natasha is believed to be missing in the area of Brainard Lake, which is the most popular destination in the Boulder Ranger District. Natasha was last seen Wednesday afternoon near the winter parking lot of...
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
berthoudsurveyor.com
Repairs to bridge cause nighttime delays
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin repairs on the bridge over I-25 at West County Road 34 that was badly damaged in a collision on Aug. 8 to allow Weld County Road 34 westbound traffic to drive over the bridge in a one-lane configuration. Work will take place on...
House likely a total loss after Jefferson County fire
A house in Jefferson County is likely a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning.The fire happened near the 14000 block of West 22nd Avenue, in the Applewood neighborhood. West Metro and Arvada Fire crews were there around 8 a.m.Neighbors tell CBS News Colorado that everyone got out okay, including the pets.Just before 10 a.m., West Metro Fire said three people were inside but made it out okay and firefighters rescued three dogs and a bird.
DougCo attorney resigns, nationwide search to begin
Douglas County Attorney Lance Ingalls. |Douglas County. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 25, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Lance Ingalls submitted his resignation Tuesday after serving for nearly two decades as Douglas County attorney.
With new camping ban, Loveland proposes new shelter site
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city. In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.
String of vandalism hits Longmont's oldest standing church
Longmont's oldest standing church was one of the seven buildings damaged amid a string of vandalism in the city Wednesday morning.
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
Colorado Daily
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Parker Road reopens after crash involving RTD bus
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a major crash involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles on Thursday morning.
Woman missing near Brainard Lake found safe
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 82-year-old woman was found around 1 p.m. Thursday about one-third of a mile from where she was last seen.
denverite.com
Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support
Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
US 36 reopens near Superior after crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the westbound lanes of US 36 have reopened near Superior following a serious crash on Monday morning.
Deceased woman found in river near Loveland park was murdered, police say
A woman who was found dead in a river near a Loveland park Monday was murdered, according to an update from the Loveland Police Department.
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
