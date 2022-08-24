ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County debris removal program crews complete Marshall Fire cleanup

The post-Marshall Fire debris removal program‘s work is complete, with crews recently clearing the final participating property that was destroyed in the fire. It took Boulder County contractor DRC Emergency Services four months to clear ash, debris, vegetation, concrete and other waste from 566 participating properties, which includes 260 in Louisville, 242 in Superior and 64 in unincorporated Boulder County. The contractor also completed erosion control work, according to a news release.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, CO
Superior, CO
Business
Superior, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
berthoudsurveyor.com

Repairs to bridge cause nighttime delays

The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin repairs on the bridge over I-25 at West County Road 34 that was badly damaged in a collision on Aug. 8 to allow Weld County Road 34 westbound traffic to drive over the bridge in a one-lane configuration. Work will take place on...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

House likely a total loss after Jefferson County fire

A house in Jefferson County is likely a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning.The fire happened near the 14000 block of West 22nd Avenue, in the Applewood neighborhood. West Metro and Arvada Fire crews were there around 8 a.m.Neighbors tell CBS News Colorado that everyone got out okay, including the pets.Just before 10 a.m., West Metro Fire said three people were inside but made it out okay and firefighters rescued three dogs and a bird.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Sprinkler#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Marshall Fire#Target#Folsom
9NEWS

With new camping ban, Loveland proposes new shelter site

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is joining other cities in Colorado in telling people without homes that they can't camp in the city. In May, the city passed the Unauthorized Encampment Ban Ordinance, citing concerns about property damage, public health and safety, and fire risk. That ban allows the city to move people camping illegally on public property.
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
denverite.com

Denver “didn’t talk to the community” before closing streets to cars in the pandemic — it’ll be harder to do now, and they want support

Back in the scary early days of the pandemic, the city and county of Denver did something unusual: It made a quick decision. Denverites had flooded into parks and sidewalks looking for open space, so the city gave them more by barricading more than seven miles of streets to most cars and turning them over to people starved for fresh air.
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Council moves forward with gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday moved forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new gas stations to be built at least 1,000 feet from existing gas stations in the city and county. Councilmembers unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance Tuesday, which means it will move forward to...
BROOMFIELD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy